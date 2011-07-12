[Guest post by Matthew Zeitlin]

David Brooks in his column today argues that there is are almost symmetrical obsessions with “magic levers” policies that can always be counted to increase growth. One group thinks that the magic lever is marginal tax rates, some other group thinks it is deficit spending, and both of these groups are very bad:

The spending they began must have done some good to cushion the recession, but either through a failure of theory or a failure of implementation, their lever was not as powerful as they promised. Federal spending rose from 19.38 to 24.91 percent of gross domestic product, but the economy refused to rebound and the world is awash in oceans of debt.

Now a third group has emerged, also claiming that it has the magic lever to control the economy. Staunch Republicans argue that taxes are central to determining economic growth. Tax cuts, they argue, have huge positive benefits and tax increases have disastrous negative effects.

This “third group” Brooks describes in his column can also be called the “contemporary Republican Party,” and they have not “emerged,” they have been around since 1981, and there is a fundamental asymmetry in how the parties view fiscal policy and the budget and it is one that columnists ought to point out, not obscure.

The mainstream of the Republican party supports supply-side tax cuts no matter the economic circumstances. They pushed through major tax cuts in 1981, 2001 and 2003, Bob Dole campaigned on a 15% across-the-board tax cut in 1996 and McCain campaigned on extending the Bush tax cuts and lower corporate taxes. Tim Pawlenty, who can always be relied on to channel conservative policy consensus, proposed a tax plan that envisioned only two income tax brackets at 10 and 25 percent and a 15 percent corporate tax rate.