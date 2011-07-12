The budget debate is changing by the hour and, as I type this, it appears Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell may have finally blinked in the standoff over how to raise the debt ceiling. But let me return for a moment to the most revealing, if not the most important, development from yesterday. It wasn't President Obama’s press conference. It was the report, by the The Huffington Post’s Sam Stein, that Obama had at some point offered a key concession: gradually raising the eligibility age for Medicare from 65 to 67.

Strictly in terms of policy, this is a questionable move. At best. A few months ago, the Kaiser Family Foundation published a report on how such a change would play out. According to that report, some 65- and 66-year-olds could still get insurance from employers, assuming they could still work. But the rest would have to get coverage from Medicaid or the new insurance exchanges. For some of those seniors, particularly those with low incomes, the result would be better cost protection than they enjoy now. But, depending on their source of insurance, many would lose the stability, security, and physician access that Medicare, virtually unique in our insurance market, provides.

Meanwhile, premiums for employer sponsored insurance and Part B coverage would rise, because the population in each pool would become older and, as a result, sicker. Although the Kaiser report didn’t say it, taking younger seniors out of Medicare in this way would also nudge the health care system further away from universal pooling of risk. And that's not to mention the fact that it's risky to even think about this at a time when the threat to repeal the Affordable Care Act, by law or court ruling, remains credible. Without that law in place, many seniors would end up without insurance coverage of any kind.

Over the long run, creating one, seamless insurance system for all ages makes a lot of sense, although in many respects I'd prefer to make everybody else’s coverage look more like Medicare than the other way around. But make no mistake: This proposal would represent a concession, as much for the politics as for the policy. Most of the Medicare cuts under discussion fall neatly into the category of “payment reforms,” similar to what's already in the Affordable Care Act. These reforms would reduce the flow of money going into the pockets of the health care business, in ways that should ideally improve the quality and efficiency of our medical care. Obama and the Democrats can say, honestly, that such cuts wouldn’t touch the program's basic benefits.