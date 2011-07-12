I don’t see a path to a deal if they don’t budge, period.

The dad-like consternation — the waiting for the kids to get their act together — is calculated: the President wants to look like the moderate, levelheaded adult in the room.

But when a deal is struck it will be the fiery, compromising-in-the-nick-of-time Republicans who will be visible and laudable out in front. It’s worth remembering that the President began this showdown a month ago by strictly instructing his party not to “draw lines in the sand.” But politically, the hard-line sandbox is the place to be. That’s why every time John Boehner and company pull another childish talk-withdrawal stunt, the President looks weaker — and why when the Republicans make even the smallest of concessions, they look patriotic.

Obama is certainly trying to “empower other actors” — namely the Republicans — to “do his bidding.” But he’s doing it by comparing them to prepubescent girls and telling them to eat their peas. It’s empowerment through embarrassment. This holier-than-thou nagging, as my fellow guest-blogger Matt Zeitlin has argued, only convinces Boehner to tough it out for the sake of 2012. No, the Republicans don’t look “stubborn” — they look principled. And no, Obama won’t look responsible — unless the GOP pushes the decision past August 2nd, which they won’t.

I don’t subscribe to the theory that Boehner would gamely crash the economy to secure a Republican president in 2012. But I do believe that Obama started this fight by giving the GOP miles — not inches — to play in; and we should expect them to take political advantage up until the last possible moment. Obama is leading from behind on the debt ceiling by articulating a grand vision and leaving the dirty work of fighting it out to those below; the problem is that, in the Republicans, he has found about as reliable a foot-soldier as the Arab League.