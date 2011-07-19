This Aristotle is a Romantic figure, whose strange fits of grief are somehow connected to his Frankenstinian desires. In the opening sentence of the book, “my wife Pythias” is introduced with the gloss, “who last night lay with her legs spread while I took notes on the mouth of her sex.” We learn a little later that this research will play a part in the larger project of “my work on generation.” Aristotle sees his much-younger wife as an object to be studied. He has glimmers of guilt at the fact that he “went at her like a stag in rut. Stag, hog”: “I was thirty-seven then, she fifteen.” He realizes that she has no pleasure in it, and tells himself that this, like her ignorance and her passivity, are the natural qualities of a woman. But here, too, Lyon’s Aristotle is aware that there may be more going on than he can fully understand: “she wasn’t stupid: thoughts flickered in her eyes like fish in deep pools.”

There is nothing in Aristotle’s extant writing remotely like this. One reason is that the more stylistically polished parts of Aristotle’s oeuvre are lost, and what we have is composed in crabbed technical language, perhaps designed as lecture notes. More substantively, it seems implausible to imagine the historical Aristotle as subject to, and able to articulate, the kind of yearning and regret that Lyon’s character experiences, all these “muddled, mud-coloured emotions.” But perhaps he did feel and think this way: after all, it was Aristotle who classified metaphor as “the mark of genius.” There is something inspiring, as well as genuinely Aristotelian, about the value the novel gives to the particular, to the god that lives in the details: the Golden Mean, Aristotle assures Alexander, is not about mediocrity, but about finding the truth: “that which is not a caricature.”

In any case, historical plausibility is hardly the point, since “Aristotle” is the name of a character that Lyon finds good to think with. The central dilemma of the novel is the relationship of lyrical intuitions about human depths, about fish that can never be speared out, filleted, or skinned, to the more obviously “Aristotelian” impulses which lead our hero to act as if there is nothing that he cannot understand, nothing that cannot be categorized, no question that cannot be answered, either from observation or “logical” deduction.

When Pythias dies, Aristotle finds a new woman, their maid-servant Herpyllis. The relationship, coming near the end of the book, is an important counter to his curious, insensitive proddings of Pythias at the start. Herpyllis tries to teach him about “the categories of pleasure” in a way that he assumes, thanks to his father’s teaching, must be “not physically possible”: that she herself, a woman, can experience pleasure “like honey ... like a drum.” The relationship with Herpyllis is a challenge to the philosopher who thinks he understands the natural world so well. We never see the people of Alexander’s conquered cities talk back to their conqueror, but this woman provides an example of how the dominated may be human, or how the observed object may correct the observer. When I first read Lyon’s novel, I found it unsatisfactory that Aristotle entirely fails to do anything with the new information; it seemed inconsistent with the earlier depiction of this character as a committed student of the physical world, to see him so dismissive of the new truth, when it was contradicted by inherited wisdom. But as I mulled it over, I found the contradiction more plausible, and suggestive. Clever and curious people often have precisely this kind of blindness.

More importantly, Aristotle’s intellectual limitations are a mark of how he, like Alexander, lacks an ability to see what he sees, especially if it is alive: he thinks too hard to love straight. Aristotle asks himself about that “needy little monster” Alexander, “Shall I continue to pose him riddles to make him a brighter monster, or shall I make him human?” He knows, or at least half-knows, that being human is not something you can make. Aristotle is, throughout the novel, uneasy in his relationship with Alexander; the brother he really warms to is Philip, the half-wit older brother—to whom he is far nicer than is really plausible, because the non-rational human being is an important possibility for Lyon’s theme. The trust in “reason” prevents Aristotle from sexual vision and generosity, but he is still able to value the moments with the “idiot prince” when they are clowning around, “conducting themselves like people who are simply happy.”

Sometimes we may wish to fault the novelist for the intellectual failures of her supposedly smart hero. But Lyon herself is clever enough to have woven at least some of these gaps into the fabric of her book. Euripides’s tragedy, the Bacchae, is a recurrent motif in the novel, and this play—about King Pentheus’s rejection of the wild, irrational cult of the god Dionysus, and the god’s terrible, violent revenge, in which the king’s head gets torn off by his own crazed mother—acts as a constant reminder of the futile human desire for control, and of the limits of merely human understanding. Aristotle himself is something of a Pentheus, a character who does not really want to know things that might shatter what he already thinks he knows: he seems to turn his head away from the killings and mutilations that his pupil will conduct in his name. Alexander goes further than anyone in his commitment to the Bacchae. When provincial actors are performing their Euripides and failing to rise to the occasion, Alexander provides a prop that makes them all look lively: instead of a molded plaster or wooden head (for the decapitated Pentheus) he brings along a real head, taken from an actor in the troupe who has just died. Taught too well by his tutor, he has no fear of the human body, even, or especially, when it is dead.

We leave Aristotle as he departs with his family to Athens, to found his philosophical school and write and study, having rejected Alexander’s pleas to accompany him in his travels to conquer the world. Lyon suggests, in a fine paradox, that Alexander’s journey is really the more introverted one: Aristotle looks forward to a life “alone in a quiet room where, for the rest of my life, I can float farther and farther out into the world; while my student, charging off the end of every map, falls deeper and deeper into the well of himself.” Two ponds, with the same breed of fish. This deeply pondered and very beautiful book provokes much reflection from its reader. Lyon’s own densely metaphorical, present-tense narrative invites us to realize the importance of observation, and of looking before we think, before we delve in with the scalpels and the knives.

