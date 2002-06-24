Finger Tip

Why fingerprinting won't work

On its face, Attorney General John Ashcroft's plan, announced last week, to fingerprint about 100,000 foreigners visiting the United States each year sounds prudent. Since "fingerprints don't lie," as Ashcroft recently put it, fingerprinting visitors from Arab and Muslim nations should be a reliable way of identifying terrorists who would otherwise quickly disappear inside the country. In fact, until recently even liberals endorsed this logic. When Ashcroft informed a House subcommittee this February that the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) had already "found a number of hits of people trying to come in ... that we have pulled out of the line, and they have their fingerprints examined," Rhode Island Representative Patrick Kennedy called the idea "super," adding, "I think it's essential."

Of course, now that Ashcroft is turning this erstwhile pilot project into federal policy, most liberals are decidedly less keen. "[W]hat impact do you think these policies will have on the Arab and Muslim communities in the U.S. if you're holding job fairs in the morning and fingerprinting them in the afternoon?" Kennedy's father, Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy, complained at a hearing last week. But the real problem isn't that Ted Kennedy is right this time around. Any infringement on civil liberties would likely be marginal: None of the candidates for fingerprinting would be American citizens or permanent residents, and many would come from countries on the State Department's terrorism list--visitors the law technically requires to be fingerprinted already. The real problem is that Patrick Kennedy was wrong in February. For all its intuitive appeal, fingerprinting probably won't stop determined terrorists from crossing the border.

Under Ashcroft's plan, visitors traveling to the United States on foreign visas would be profiled according to certain characteristics (presumably gender, age, country of origin, etc.) and pulled aside at their point of entry (airport, seaport, or border crossing) for fingerprinting. While they wait, these fingerprints would be checked against various databases related to possible terrorist intent. Ashcroft envisions three specific ways of using the prints: running them through a "database of thousands of known terrorists"; running them through a "database of wanted criminals"; and adding them to existing databases in hopes of preventing would-be terrorists from reentering the country under different identities.

The first sounds like the most obvious--a simple matter of inputting fingerprints into a computer to determine whether or not they belong to a terrorist. Alas, Ashcroft's database of "known terrorists" does not, in any meaningful sense, exist. While it's true that American intelligence officials have dusted Al Qaeda training camps for fingerprints--and that these prints have since been catalogued--America's months-long bombing campaign and the notorious Afghan winter probably damaged those prints' legibility. As Peter Higgins, a former program director for the FBI's fingerprint database, notes, fingerprints exposed to fire or precipitation are "not likely to be very useful." Beyond that the pickings are slimmer still. Just about the only other places to get fingerprints for at-large terrorists are the sites of terrorist attacks. But here, too, the prints are mostly smudged, damaged, or partial. "If you go to places like the Khobar Towers bombing," explains former State Department counterterrorism official Larry Johnson, "there aren't a lot of prints to pick up there." Moreover, given the popularity of suicide attacks, many of the terrorists whose prints might be found are dead--unlikely candidates for a repeat offense. So it's not surprising that when asked just how many terrorist fingerprints he had, Ashcroft quickly backed off his claim of "thousands" and conceded, "I'm not sure exactly how many."