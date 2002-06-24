Islamabad Dispatch: Trigger Happy

The West might like to believe that the recent showdown over Kashmir has shaken India and Pakistan out of their nuclear daydream. It has not; if anything, it has had the opposite effect. India believes it was its nuclear threat, combined with the world's post-September 11 intolerance of terrorism, that last week forced Pakistani President General Pervez Musharraf to finally rein in the jihadis--the Islamist militants who have caused so much grief in Kashmir. For its part, Pakistan is convinced that, without the bomb, India would have attacked--as it did several times in South Asia's pre-nuclear age. In other words, leaders of both countries seem to have drawn the same lesson from last month's crisis: Deterrence works. Meanwhile, they are racing to build bigger bombs carried on longer-range missiles. It's not exactly the cooling-down period the world was hoping for.

One of the few dissenters from Pakistan's love affair with the bomb is Pervez Hoodbhoy, an MIT-educated nuclear physicist and peace activist. "We may be able to periodically ride out crises," he recently told me, "but at some point it is going to come to a stop. You are either going to get nuked, or you are going to nuke somebody." But Hoodbhoy is a lonely voice. Being an anti-nuclear activist in South Asia these days is like being a pack-a-day smoker in the United States: At best, you are tolerated as an eccentric out of step with the times; at worst, you are seen as a danger to society. Hoodbhoy is tolerated--but just barely. His documentary on the dangers of nuclear war has been shown on television in Canada and Japan but not in Pakistan.

Most Pakistanis dismiss Hoodbhoy as an alarmist. If deterrence worked for the United States and the Soviet Union during the cold war, they argue, why won't it work in South Asia? Maybe it will, but there are key differences between the cold war and the hot war currently being waged on the subcontinent. For one thing, the United States and the Soviet Union never drew blood on the battlefield--at least not directly. India and Pakistan, by contrast, have fought three bloody wars. And since an Indian invasion could quickly put its army on the outskirts of some of Pakistan's biggest cities, Islamabad might deem a nuclear response necessary to ensure its national survival--something neither Russia nor the United States ever had to contemplate. Secondly, Washington and Moscow were separated by thousands of miles. Pakistan and India share a long border, along which local feuds like that over Kashmir can set off larger hostilities. The shorter distances also allow for less reaction time, and India and Pakistan have yet to install the safeguards that helped keep the cold war cold. There is no hot line, for instance, between New Delhi and Islamabad. Finally, the two countries share a deep, venomous hatred, the kind only sibling rivalries seem to engender. A half-million people died during Partition, when the British carved up their South Asian empire into India and Pakistan. Muslims and Hindus slaughtered each other back then, and they still do today: In the past few months religious mob violence has taken at least 1,000 lives in the Indian state of Gujarat. Cold war animosities, while intense, do not compare.