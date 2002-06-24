Mr. Emerson Tries to Complete an Essay

At his hard desk, no longer wholly conscious

Of the pen in his right hand, no longer confined

By the dimensions of the floor and the four walls

But ascending through the ceiling toward the threshold

Of Transcendental Understanding, he heard

Ker-luck-a-put, cluck, the chickens, his own

Chickens outside the window, one of which

Would be reduced to portions of itself

And stewed for dinner, and though he had lost

The thrust of his hierarchic argument

For a moment, he took the chicken to be an example

Of the universally disguised emblems

Of Earthly Duty, and when the door flew open

To reveal the offerings, on one hand and the other,

Of carpet samples, one dearer, one less lasting,

He took it as his share in the design

Of the Awesome Now on which the gods themselves

Would weave the threads of an instrumental order

From the Raw Mundane to the Ineffable,

Both necessarily now being postponed

For his best black mourning suit and a mourning band

Firmly clasped on his biceps and his hat

Just as firmly set so the narrow brim

Was central to the brow and the occiput

And crossed both temples equally on the way

To the carriage, up the step to his plush cushion

And the funeral of a newly translated cousin.

This poem originally ran in the June 24, 2002, issue of the magazine.