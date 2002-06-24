Washington Diarist: Homeland

SINCE THEN, WE'VE GROWN ACCUSTOMED to our house's uncanny knack for suffering leaks, breaks, and minor explosions within 48 hours of a scheduled holiday. With a passel of family in town last Thanksgiving, the oven expired at the precise moment every repair shop in the nation closed for the long weekend. Then, as we were packing for Italy last summer, lightning struck the roof, frying most of our appliances and blasting a hole in our newly repaired chimney. It's gotten so we're afraid to discuss holidays at home anymore, just in case the house is listening.

GOING IN, MY HUSBAND AND I understood that our house, because of its age, would require our endless attention. What we didn't expect was all the attention it has elicited from strangers. Because of its location, rarely a day passes without plump-shanked tourists from Kansas or New Jersey pausing on our walkway to snap photos and debate why we don't have a big flag out front like the other embassies on the street. If my husband or I happen to be outside, young mothers will grab their children, point, and shriek brightly, "Look! People!"--as though we were an exotic bit of local fauna. Activists protesting the wickedness of neighboring embassies plop down to rest on our steps. And once every couple of months, some old man with a funny hat and a crumpled map comes toddling up to our door, just to see what he can see.

FAR FROM ANNOYED, I AM CHARMED by such incursions. I view them as symptomatic of the way visitors see Washington in general: This is their nation's capital; they feel perfectly free to explore their monuments, their streets, and their buildings at will. (Except at the Capitol itself, where these days they'll hog-tie and strip-search anyone who even looks like he wants to stick a toe into a restricted zone.) Sure, I'd be happier if these merry explorers would stop chucking their empty Starbucks cups and Fudgsicle sticks into my hedges, but why nitpick? Despite the cheap anti-Washington blather spewed by politicians over the years, thousands of people each season feel moved to come here to celebrate, protest, mourn--or just see what they can see. By a coincidence of geography, my husband and I get to share a sliver of these people's "Washington experience." Unperturbed at having stumbled onto private property, they linger to chat with us about the weather, the neighborhood, or what it's like to have strangers traipsing through our flower beds at all hours. And in the wake of September 11, most folks who wander our way seem a bit happier, a bit prouder to be here.