Surprise: Jordan, too, is unstable, a country that has enjoyed uninterrupted one-family rule for 90 years. There have been raucous protests, including several against the king. This is really news. Abdullah is liked, though his queen is detested, deservedly. Jordan is a poor country whose population is at least half Palestinian but is ruled by a descendant of the Prophet (from a real Arabian princely family rather than the Saudi brigands who now run the Empty Quarter) and his Bedouin allies. Are the jitters about Jordan also not justified?

Bahrain is more complicated trouble. It is, like Iraq, another Arab country that is majority Shia. The monarchy, however, is Sunni, and the royal family actually rules. So Iran is deeply involved in the riots against the monarchical regime. The Al Khalifa dynasty has ruled since 1783, six years before George Washington became president of the United States. America has a naval base in Bahrain, and it is central to the defense of our implicit and explicit alliance with Muslim states that quiver before Shia Iran and may soon quiver before present-day Shia Iraq. Obama had almost but not quite hectored the ruling family to make more room for democracy in the kingdom. But it hasn’t and it won’t. What does democracy mean when and if a Shia demos under clerical domination takes over? In any case, the Saudis sent troops, now being recalled, and weapons to help the Bahraini royals deal with their troubles.

The two greatest Arab embarrassments for Obama and his secretary of state are Libya and Syria. Now, it was George W. Bush whose administration fixed up the relationship between the United States and Colonel Qaddafi, a murderer of many Americans. Western oil companies were clamoring for Washington to bridge the breach, and a Republican administration obliged them. Alas, the last mortification was Obama’s and that of his Labour comrades in London. They watched and fibbed more than a bit when they tried to push the prison release of the man responsible for the Pan Am 103 bombing off on non-sovereign Scotland, all dressed up as an act of mercy for a man about to die. The president claimed he was “surprised, disappointed, and angry” that the prisoner was released. In fact, prior to the release, Scottish officials had reportedly concluded that U.S. objections to the move were “half-hearted.” Having been welcomed home by Qaddafi and his sons, this mass murderer has now been living for nearly two years “free,” so to speak.

Now Qaddafi’s soldiers have been shooting insurgents with abandon. It makes me think: Have you ever heard anyone inquire into the proportionality of Muslim warfare? Can a market bombing ever really be targeted or proportional? Of course not. Recently, two paradigmatic atrocities were perpetrated in Afghanistan. In the first, at least 20 people were dead on June 25 in a bomb blast at a provincial hospital; at least 23 were injured. In a hospital, mind you. The next day, an eight-year-old girl was tricked into carrying a bomb toward a police car. She detonated the device when close to the vehicle. Only she died. This, forgive me, is barbarism.

The popular rising against Qaddafi’s lunatic rule even persuaded Obama that the United States must make some show of acting against the brutal tyrant. But in 2009, according to the Associated Press, the administration added $77 million of armored troop carriers to Tripoli’s buy list, an attempted acquisition that was hurried by the dictator’s son Saif, who was agitated by premature hints of rebellion in tribal areas of the country. (This was a bipartisan intricate tale: The certified Democratic eminence Lee Hamilton along with General Anthony Zinni and Bush Homeland Security chief Michael Chertoff—as chairs of the U.S. arm of the company behind the deal—were involved in these machinations.) The president’s people now say that we will lead from behind. By providing aircraft to NATO and complaining that our allies in Europe aren’t doing enough? Secretary Robert Gates noted that our NATO allies are undermanned and underarmed, and he is chasteningly right.

Obama has preened about Libya, but he hasn’t come clean about it. His heart is simply not in it. As in Iraq and Afghanistan, the president wants to fight and not to fight at the same time. The same callowness pervades Obama’s attitude to Syria. If anything should humiliate him, it is his courtship of the Assad family tyranny, which has been in power more than four decades. Bashar’s father, Hafez Al Assad, named the insurgency he led “the corrective revolution,” and it was the last modest theme to be associated with the family. Obama fell for Bashar’s hoax that he is a “reformer,” rather in the way that Vogue treated Mrs. Assad as some sort of style icon worthy of the Condé Nast seal of idiotic approval. Ms. Wintour, have you no shame? Do you know anything about these blood-drenched rulers? In 1982, 10 to 40 thousand Syrian Sunnis were murdered by Assad’s kith and kin in Hama, a city once again rising against the regime. Perhaps I should not expect the fashionistas at 4 Times Square to know this. But I must expect Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton to know it. And yet the Obama-Clinton administration busily fawned over the gentle ophthalmologist with a taste for Phil Collins, and still cannot bring itself to lend a hand in the brave struggle to depose him.

Obama’s delusion about Assad owed a great deal to his delusion about the Middle East peace process. Israel sits on land that it captured from Syria nearly 45 years ago in a short but costly war that Syria began, along with Egypt and Jordan. Obama is not interested in the complexity of the history of the Golan Heights, which begins with the regional unraveling of the Ottoman Empire. Obama thinks only that Israel must give it up. And for what? A piece of paper. More risibly, a piece of paper signed by Assad. Obama also believed that Assad could play a positive role in bringing about peace between Israel and the Palestinians—which is especially perverse, since Assad is the man who has given sanctuary in Damascus to the leader of Hamas. But Assad was unresponsive to the president’s high hopes. Syria would not “flip.” It had no interest in breaking with millenarian Iran or in suspending its patronage of Hezbollah. It preferred to remain the headquarters of Hamas—and to torment its own Palestinians and the immiserated Palestinians of Lebanon, who, if truth be told, Syria believes belong to itself. Where Clinton got the notion that Assad was a “reformer” no one can tell. People who work for her look mortified when asked. Alas, not mortified enough.

One would have thought that the savagery and strategic abandon with which Assad responded to the brave Syrian opposition would have chastened the president and his top diplomat. The two have been palpably reluctant to give up on the ruling family—until now? It is hard to tell. All of a sudden, Obama and Clinton are talking tougher about Assad and declaring that they can do without him. But what follows from this rhetorical turn is unclear. The new anti-Assad rhetoric seems toothless. If they have given up on their illusions about Assad, they have not put any policies against him in place. I expect that they will continue to pour more ice water on Bibi Netanyahu than on Bashar Al Assad.

And the Syrian diplomacy of the Obama administration illumines the fallacy of the president’s larger approach to the Arab world. It is a grand illusion in that he believes what Arab politicians tell him and what they tell his satraps. Obama does not make fine distinctions. King Abdullah? Fine. Mubarak? Fine—until he is about to fall, and then not fine. Mubarak’s successors? Fine. Assad? Also fine. But wait: Is Assad in trouble? Well, hedge a bit: Fine, but not too fine.

The obvious truth is that Assad’s survival would be a disaster for U.S. foreign policy. His fall would be a strategic boon for us and our allies: It would badly damage both Iran and Hezbollah. Recall that Syria was building a nuclear installation with North Korean materials, until the Israeli air force (to the deep but silent joy of the Arab world) took it out. So the Sunni majority, which may be dominated by the Muslim Brotherhood, would nonetheless bring about a useful internecine realignment. It might even concentrate on Syria itself.

The political universe of the Arab peoples is governed by official violence, but official does not mean restrained. In Syria, in Libya, in Bahrain, in Yemen, we have been witnessing extraordinary cruelty by governments against peoples. Even in the most humane of the Arab polities—in Morocco, for example—peaceful demonstrations have ended with bloodshed. In Cairo, in the epiphany of Tahrir Square, more than 800 people were injured. Meanwhile, in Sudan, the president of which has been indicted by the International Criminal Court but is still a welcome guest in much of the world, mass slaughter proceeds unimpeded, skipping from one part of the country to another but never coming to a halt. And, even in Sudan, Obama has trimmed. A new ethnic cleansing appears imminent, and what will the United States do? Nothing, I assure you. Nothing. After all, we cannot act with any force in another Muslim country, can we? That would be downright Bush-like. Worse, it would be imperialism. Obama will not lift a hand against another Arab state, even it means lifting a hand for another Arab people. In one of the most consequential hours in the history of one of the most consequential regions, U.S. policy is just bankrupt.

Martin Peretz is editor-in-chief emeritus of The New Republic. This article originally ran in the August 4, 2011, issue of the magazine.

Follow @tnr