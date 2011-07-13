After showing some signs of recovery last year, the economy appears to be slipping backward at a dramatic pace. Consider the latest statistics: In order to restore the jobs lost during the recession, we need to create about eleven million new jobs. But, according to recent government figures, we created just 18,000 jobs in June. This number is even worse than it sounds: It means that, by failing to keep up with the pace of population growth, we are actually losing jobs. To make matters bleaker still, wages fell in June as well.

This is a human tragedy. More people out of work means more people falling behind on their bills, watching their employment skills atrophy, and, in the worst cases, going without the fundamental necessities of life. Unfortunately, the situation is only likely to deteriorate further—because, when it comes to economics, the political debate in Washington is absurdly, insanely, tragically backward. For that, not surprisingly, we blame the Republicans. But, increasingly, we also blame President Obama.

To start with the basics: The underlying reason for our current jobs problem is that households aren’t spending money. Partly that’s a hangover of the financial crisis, which reduced family and business assets, and partly that’s an anxiety over whether today’s jobs will still be around tomorrow. With households so unable or unwilling to spend money, businesses don’t feel confident purchasing new equipment and, more important, hiring new workers.

The classic response to such a situation, put forth by John Maynard Keynes in the 1930s, is for the government to spend money. During the Great Depression and then World War II, the Roosevelt administration and its allies did this in part by employing people directly, an idea that still makes sense even if it’s utterly unfashionable. But there are other ways to prime the pump. Government can invest in public works, whether it’s building roads or fixing up schools. It can put money in the hands of those who will spend it, by increasing public assistance or by targeting temporary tax relief to the poor and middle class. It can also supply money to state and local governments, which because of balanced-budget requirements are busy laying off first-responders, teachers, and other employees—making the unemployment problem worse.