Today, as a presidential candidate, Pawlenty seems torn about how much to emphasize his humble origins. He has none of the populist exuberance of Mike Huckabee. When Pawlenty ran for governor in 2002, he talked boldly about making the Republicans “the party of Sam’s Club, not the country club.” During our interview, when I asked him about the relevance of his background, he said vaguely, “If you’re going to be president of the United States, people want to know who you are. Part of that is the question-and-answer: Where did you come from? How did that experience shape you?” Then, moments later--perhaps worried that he might offend a wealthy donor--Pawlenty retreated, sort of. “It doesn’t mean that anybody’s background is any better or worse than anybody else’s,” he said. “But it’s one factor, or one thing, that people use to differentiate candidates. It’s not the only thing. It’s perhaps not even the most important thing.”

Spurning dentistry, Pawlenty attended the University of Minnesota Law School. There he met and later married Mary Anderson, whose father was a home-builder in the more affluent Minneapolis suburb of Edina. Mary Pawlenty--who served more than a decade as a state district court judge--is a formidable campaigner by most accounts, although I did not see her in New Hampshire. Early in their courtship, Mary led Pawlenty to her interdenominational, evangelical mega-church, Wooddale Church, and to her pastor, Leith Anderson, who married them. In his campaign autobiography, Courage to Stand, Pawlenty calls Anderson “an incredibly gifted teacher and speaker. ... He drew me in, to the point where if I missed the message any given week, often I’d get a tape of it and listen to it later.”

Both in Courage to Stand and in speaking to social conservatives in Iowa, Pawlenty peppers his words with Biblical verses (a religious touch missing from his rhetoric in more secular New Hampshire). But it would be a mistake to see either Wooddale Church or Leith Anderson in Pat Robertson or Jerry Falwell terms. Anderson, who serves as the president of the National Association of Evangelicals, was named by Barack Obama to his advisory council on faith-based initiatives. In an interview, I asked Anderson whether his opposition to abortion and gay marriage was a major motif of his sermons. “The church doesn’t have formal policies,” he replied. “The pro-life position would probably be understood. Have I preached sermons on it? I have. ... But it would more likely come up in the telling of the Christmas story.” As for gay marriage, Anderson said, “Would you come to the church and hear about it? Probably not.” For his part, Pawlenty described his pastor to me as “not a particularly political person.”

After law school, Pawlenty followed a predictable path to a blue-chip Minneapolis firm, a new home in the upscale suburb of Eagan, a seat on the city council, and election in 1992, at age 31, to the state legislature. As is customary in a part-time legislature like Minnesota’s, Pawlenty maintained his law practice. “He’d come in from his office around 2:30 in the afternoon,” recalls Hanson, who then worked for the Republicans in the state House and later became Pawlenty’s finance commissioner as governor. Describing Pawlenty as a legislator, Hanson says, “He could be really precise and formal one moment, and a good old boy the next.” Pawlenty flirted with running for governor in 1998 before stepping aside for Norm Coleman, who went on to lose to Jesse Ventura. But the Republicans won control of the state House that November, and Pawlenty was elected majority leader.

PAWLENTY HAS ALWAYS displayed a striver’s zeal for advance planning and perfectionism--and that may well be his defining trait as a politician. “He is a great strategist,” says Steve Sviggum, who became house speaker at the same time Pawlenty was elevated to majority leader. “When we would negotiate as majority leader and speaker, he’d have the endgame mapped out in advance and have already figured out alternative ways to get there.” But Sviggum was both amused--and occasionally irked--at Pawlenty’s penchant for sweating the small stuff. “Tim would re-work almost every line in every news release,” Sviggum recalls. “He would get into minute detail, and there were times that he’d try to manage too much.”

That same obsession carried over to the governor’s office. “He was a very detail-oriented governor,” says Charlie Weaver, who was Pawlenty’s first chief of staff. “When it came to the legislature, he’d read every bill. He’d read every press release. He’s a nit-picker. It used to drive me crazy.” Hanson, who was deputy chief of staff at the time, says: “It was Trivial Pursuit every time I’d brief the governor. He’d ask questions until I missed one. The game was how long could we go before he got me.”

Although it rarely comes up on the campaign trail, a potential president’s administrative style matters more than his predictable response to the one hundred thirty-ninth straight question about his expectations for the Iowa Straw Poll. When I asked Pawlenty about his reputation for detail-obsessed management--even citing Weaver’s nit-picking comment--he acknowledged, “That may have been true in the past, but it isn’t true more recently.” Harking back to his transformation from a legislator with a tiny staff to a governor in 2003, Pawlenty said that he adopted “a more delegating style” as he “got a bigger team and got a team that I trusted.” But the former governor also conceded that “the need to micro-manage more or macro-manage more depended on who was working for me at the time.”

The topic clearly hit a nerve with Pawlenty. When I attempted to move on and ask a question on an entirely different subject, Pawlenty interrupted me. “On this nit-picker issue,” he began--and then launched into another protestation that he had evolved since Weaver worked for him.

But, whether or not Pawlenty has changed, it is possible to see much of his career through the prism of someone always trying to meticulously plan a few steps ahead. Despite Minnesota’s tradition--dating back to Harold Stassen (who also had South St. Paul roots)--of moderate Republican governors, Pawlenty came into office determined to never deviate from his no-new-taxes pledge. Inheriting from Ventura in 2003 a projected $4.6 billion budget deficit (a bit smaller than the one Pawlenty left to his Democratic successor Mark Dayton), the new governor slashed state services and spending. Confronted with another budgetary shortfall in 2005, and enduring a nine-day partial government shutdown, Pawlenty championed a $380 million, 75-cents-a-pack wholesale cigarette-tax increase--which he was careful to call a Health Impact Fee. The subterfuge fooled no one--including then-State Senator Michele Bachmann, who denounced the Health Impact Fee as a “tax increase” that “would set the stage for more tax increases”--but today such legerdemain allows Pawlenty to run for president claiming that he did not raise taxes.

Indeed, during the Pawlenty administration, everything took a backseat to fulfilling his tax pledge. “What is the signature issue of the Pawlenty administration?” muses Jacobs, the political scientist. “You would have to say that it was negative. It’s what he prevented. But what did Pawlenty create? You can make the case about what Mitt Romney did on health care. It was pretty controversial, but there’s a record there. But, with Pawlenty, he slowed down state spending. He helped hold the line on new state taxes. That’s really the extent of it. And that’s disappointing, because the guy is bright. In terms of brain power, he’s unusual.”

Perhaps the best example of Pawlenty gaming things out a few steps ahead of the pack came during his second term. Reelected by just 21,000 votes in November 2006, Pawlenty two months later made renewable energy one of the four cornerstones of his State of the State address to the legislature. “Minnesota can’t reverse global climate change by ourselves,” he declared. “But we can do our part and help lead the way. Our energy plan will significantly reduce the amount of carbon we put in the atmosphere. I look forward to working with the Democrats and the Republicans to pass and sign comprehensive historic renewable energy legislation this year.” Pawlenty endorsed cap-and-trade, and his far-reaching environmental agenda called for Minnesota to derive 25 percent of its electricity from wind power and solar energy by 2025. As Sviggum put it, “Tim was a bit more green than I was.” By 2008, Pawlenty had begun seriously discussing visiting the North Pole with Arctic adventurer Will Steger, a Minnesota native, to see firsthand the effects of global warming.

That notion died just about the same time that John McCain began vetting Pawlenty as a potential 2008 running mate. Democratic State Senator Steve Murphy, who negotiated with Pawlenty on energy-related transportation issues, recalls, “When it became public that he wasn’t going to the North Pole with Will Steger, everybody knew that Tim Pawlenty, the environmentalist, was history.”

Pawlenty now treats this period of his gubernatorial career as the equivalent of a politician’s pot-smoking college days. “Everyone has some clunkers in their record, and cap-and-trade is one of mine,” he has said. During our interview, Pawlenty ticked off practical reasons for not trekking to the North Pole with Steger, ranging from cost (“I couldn’t do it at state expense, because it didn’t seem like a good use of state money”) to time pressures (“It’s not easy to carve out a week or two of the governor’s schedule”). But, in the end, Pawlenty contended that his melting enthusiasm for both the Arctic adventure and cap-and-trade was based on a gimlet-eyed assessment of the science. Despite the media pretending there was “almost unanimous scientific consensus on the issue of climate change,” Pawlenty argued that it turned out “much of the science was flawed, some of it was rigged, and [there was] a robust voice of skepticism pushing back against what was reported as the consensus.” As I heard Pawlenty rattle off this list of rationales and Fox News bromides, a robust voice of skepticism in my head wondered if national ambition had something to do with the dramatic change in his views.

BEING VETTED AND then rejected for the vice presidency was a turning point for Pawlenty. “It was painful for him to be courted by McCain and then not to get it,” says Weaver, who has been close to Pawlenty since law school. “It was like not going to the prom after buying the dress.”

So, this time around, Pawlenty was going to leave nothing to chance, using the same methodical approach as he did back in the ’90s when he was war-gaming legislative strategies with Sviggum. Other candidates (Huntsman, Rick Perry) dithered about running, but Pawlenty was decisive. Other candidates cherry-picked the early states (Romney has ducked out of the Iowa Straw Poll), but the underfunded Pawlenty is running everywhere, with eight paid staffers in New Hampshire alone. Before anyone defined the contours of the GOP policy debates, Pawlenty firmly positioned himself to Romney’s right on taxes, calling for a top individual rate of 25 percent and eliminating all capital gains levies. (As for the $2 trillion revenue loss, Pawlenty magically waved it away by positing an unrealistic longterm 5 percent growth rate.)

And yet something intangible still seems to be missing: Pawlenty comes across as lacking a sharply defined personality. People who know him bristle at the notion of a charisma deficit, although they are maddeningly short on specifics. “I think that he has sometimes been misrepresented as less than scintillatingly interesting,” says Anderson, his pastor. “He is actually a very interesting person.” Sviggum makes a similar point: “He’s been branded by the national press as bland. If you know Tim Pawlenty, that’s just wrong. He’s a jokester, a prankster.” When I asked Sviggum for an example or an anecdote, he replied with frustration audible in his voice, “I’m not coming up with anything right now.”

Part of Pawlenty’s dilemma may be that his type-A tendencies make him appear contrived as a campaigner. There is something overly cautious, overly thought-out about the way he presents himself. Every time Pawlenty delivers an attack line, you can picture the staff meetings that led up to it. Appearing on “Fox News Sunday” in mid-June, Pawlenty, responding to a question planted by his own campaign, attacked Romney for providing the template for “Obamneycare.” But then Pawlenty somehow balked at repeating this line of attack in the New Hampshire debate--exasperating his staff and yielding the spotlight to Bachmann. Finally, after two days of public silence, a back-on-message Pawlenty went on Sean Hannity’s TV show to ruefully admit, “I should have been much more clear during the debate.” A month later, on “Meet the Press,” Pawlenty offered an obviously planned critique of Bachmann, calling her record in Congress “non-existent.” This time around, Pawlenty had the gumption to follow up, repeating the charge almost word-for-word on “Fox and Friends” the next morning.

As Pawlenty is fast discovering, methodical step-by-step planning and his tendency to overanalyze every move can carry you only so far in presidential politics. Spontaneity matters, especially this year on the Republican side. In fact, this may be the worst possible year for Tim Pawlenty to plot out a Tim Pawlenty-style campaign. Amid the rancor of the conservative base, especially in Iowa, it might not be enough for Pawlenty merely to be a budget-slashing, anti-tax, anti-abortion Republican insider. At the moment, GOP voters appear to crave passion, anger, and even a dollop of caution-to-the-wind irresponsibility. No wonder Bachmann, who never cast a large enough shadow in Minnesota to be a rival, is outperforming him.

And yet presidential politics are unpredictable--and redemption and rebirth are common. John Kerry and John McCain were both struggling at this point in 2003 and 2007. And so, it seems premature to write off Pawlenty. Especially since he has a formidable asset that can help him survive the demolition derby that is the Iowa Straw Poll: Leaving nothing to chance, Tim Pawlenty--the striver from South St. Paul, the nit-picker, the war-gamer, the micromanager--still boasts the best political organization in Iowa.

Walter Shapiro is a contributing editor for The New Republic. This article originally ran in the August 4, 2011, issue of the magazine.