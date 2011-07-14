i.

That summer of rain I was a seminarian and visited the Osborn State Correctional

Facility. Metal gates opened, closed, like legs crossed and uncrossed. On the mental

health ward, behind a small meshed window, a naked man, wrapped in a bed sheet,

posed like Constantine crossing the Milvian Bridge. Men hummed in their cells, sticky,

strong from barbells. The men had black, brown and white skin, many covered with

intricate tattoos like road maps. One seminarian collapsed and was taken to the

nurse’s office. One inmate had lost his arm and smoked a cigarette with his hook.

ii.

Connecticut became thick with rain. It was impossible to tell the time as if the rain had

removed the clock’s face and hands. Rivers rose, gardens failed. Water collected in the

sticky zodiacs of the spider’s web, incarcerating flies. The landscape went from dense

buildings to grass and copses. Tree-trunks were finger-painted brown-green streaks.

The Carolina wren returned to the chokecherry tree—voluble, curious, an evangelist

missionary. The male returned first and constructed several nests with feathers, mud

and twigs. The female inspected and threw out his sticks and sang, “Begin again.” The

male sang two hundred and fifty repetitions until a nest was settled upon and the

fledglings came while rain hammered the daisies’ papery petals to bits.

iii.

On Osborn’s hospice wing, a large mural of angels covered the porous cinder blocks;

their wings were the size of church doors. The angels were white crudely-rendered

females with open hands and voluptuous faces. There, in a wheelchair, was an American

Indian with advanced Parkinson’s; his face was a mysterious country, his face like

Sitting Bull’s face—resignation? relief? triumph?—after he won the Battle of the Little

Bighorn and had entered those rodeo shows with Wild Bill to tour Europe.

This poem originally ran in the August 4, 2011, issue of the magazine.