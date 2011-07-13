Seven years later, Bezmozgis has taken a step back to the emigration process itself. Jews who wanted to leave the Soviet Union in the 1970s had to travel first to Vienna; there, if they declined to continue on to Israel, they became refugees and were sent to Rome, the gateway to the West. For those whose sponsorship was in question or whose medical condition was problematic, there could be a long wait before approval. Mark, inNatasha, refers to his family’s stay in Rome as a “six-month purgatory between Russia and Canada.” In The Free World, the Krasnansky family—Samuil and Emma and their sons Karl and Alec, with assorted spouses and children—are in the midst of a similar journey. Their Roman holiday, like Dante’s limbo, offers the occasional moment of beauty but is generally a riot of confusion, from a crowded pensione where a sign declares the elevator “not functioning for Russians” through a dizzying swarm of caseworkers, opportunists, and fellow lost souls. Whatever relief the Krasnanskys feel at breaking their Soviet bonds—and not all of them are uniformly thrilled to leave the old country behind—is quickly swallowed up in the bewilderment of determining the next step. (In one of the many absurdities of the emigration process, the momentous choice of their destination country must be determined in a ten-minute deliberation in the stairwell at the immigration office.)

The novel is told in bursts—short chapters that switch among the three primary characters: the patriarch Samuil, his son Alec, and Alec’s wife, Polina. The family history is narrated by Samuil, who has joined this expedition reluctantly, dragged along by his sons. A true-believing communist, he sees no reason to leave the Soviet Union, and nothing he finds in Italy is going to convince him of the West’s superiority. The chapters he narrates are marked by his bitterness. The cottage the family rents in Ladispoli, a beach town near Rome that has become a hub for the Jewish emigrants, is “the yellow of rancid butter.” By Soviet—that is, by Samuil’s—standards, the appliances are antiquated. At the local Club Kadima, he argues with another émigré who brings up Stalin’s misdeeds. “During a turbulent revolution some mistakes are inevitable,” Samuil says. “But Stalin was a great leader.... The young generation is quick to criticize. It is easy to criticize if you never experienced life before communism.”

“Life before communism,” for Samuil, has been reduced in memory to one horrific incident: as a young boy, he witnessed soldiers from the White Army brutally murder his father and his grandfather. “The Whites are burzhoois,” his brother Reuven told him. “They are the class enemy.” The incident proved to them the inutility of religion: their grandfather breathed the Shema as he died, but “a Hebrew poem never saved a Jew from a pogrom,” as Reuven says. (Alec muses at one point that in Samuil’s presence “only a fool or a masochist would dare question the nonexistence of God.”) When the Soviets invade Latvia, the brothers—who by this time have given up their family name, Eisner, in favor of Krasnansky for its similarity to the Russian word krasny, red—zealously oversee the transformation of the bookbindery where they work into a cooperative. Samuil is so unswerving in his belief that, despite the pleas of his mother and aunt, he refuses to ask for mercy for a cousin who has been denounced as a Zionist and condemned to the gulag as a “dangerous element.” “The revolution’s success or failure depended upon thousands upon thousands of tiny, individual moral dilemmas,” he tells himself. The cousin is never heard from again, but Samuil will carry this absolutism with him for the rest of his life.

Alec, the younger of Samuil’s two sons, is his father’s opposite. Freewheeling and a little bit louche, his primary interest is chasing women. The first scene sets his character: as the rest of his family work to load their belongings onto the train from Vienna to Rome, he indulges in a fantasy about the two sexy girls on the platform. Later he is prepared to sleep with a caseworker in exchange for a job, and is astonished to find that it will not be necessary. Though he believes that he has “the most honorable of marriages,” his relationship with Polina has a shaky foundation: he shamelessly stole her from her husband after she caught his eye at the factory where they both worked. Despite his desire for her, which may or may not equal love, no single woman can entirely satisfy his needs:

Even standing beside Polina didn’t deter him or inoculate him against a consuming interest in other women. Each time a new one appeared she temporarily obliterated the rest of the world. Everything blurred and receded, leaving only the tantalizing possibility. If she walked away unknown, mystery and regret trailed after her like the tail of a comet. The consolation was that she was almost immediately replaced by another woman.... It was repetitive but never dull. However, it made it hard to focus on selling windup toys, linens, and hand-tooled leather goods.

(Notice, incidentally, how the workaday prose of the last sentence—a moment of clunky novelistic exposition that would never have made it through the wringer of the short story—deflates the pleasure of the lines that preceded it.)

With Samuil lost in his memories and Alec distracted by the girls, it falls to Polina to chronicle the here-and-now. Her first observations capture all the wonderment of the new immigrant: looking out the window as the train from Vienna approaches Rome, she marvels that “the predawn countryside she saw was Italian countryside, the black two-dimensional cows Italian cows, and the geometry of houses Italian houses.” Once in Rome, the bustle overwhelms her. Standing on a street corner, she has “the distinct impression that every car and pedestrian was rushing deliberately at her.” Like Samuil, Polina spends much of her time in Rome reflecting on the events of her past, particularly her previous marriage and her affair with Alec.

These sections include some of Bezmozgis’s strongest writing. Maxim, Polina’s first husband, woos her rationally and scrupulously, “as if reading from the pages of a courtship manual”: he buys her a soda, takes her out on dates, and even makes love to her methodically, without passion. “At some point someone had taken him aside and informed him that, in the civilized precincts of planet Earth, there existed certain protocols. At some point, everyone heard a variation of this same speech, but not everybody took it to heart. Maxim had.” Alec, by contrast, is flirtatious and aggressive, and he slowly wins her over. She has no way of knowing that she is just one in a series of conquests that began when Alec was twelve, when his brother sent him on a date with his girlfriend in his stead. As the movie played, she allowed him to explore her body: “He didn’t even know where his hand was going, but like an advancing army, it took whatever territory was conceded to it.” Later his involvement with another woman in Rome will seriously endanger the family.

In Natasha, the Soviet Union, receding into history, retained all its evil potency. Here, by contrast, the Krasnanskys seem to recall it largely as a bottomless source of kitsch. A pivotal scene in Alec’s courtship of Polina plays out against the background of the “Readiness for Labor and Defense Exercises” conducted annually by the factory where they work: “Somewhere, presumably in the Kremlin, a physical culture expert had determined the basal fitness level young Soviet workers needed to possess to establish their superiority over the Americans and the Chinese. Should these foes come spilling over the borders, they would encounter a daunting column ready to repulse them with heroic displays of running, jumping, shot putting, and small-arms fire.” Dull days at work are enlivened by ridiculous celebrations: “Stalin’s first tooth … Brezhnev’s colonoscopy.” Another emigrant they meet in Rome, who lived in Israel for a few years and is now trying to make his way to the United States, says he just wants to settle in the country with “the fewest parades.”

The freewheeling Alec rebels against the Soviet strictures: “‘More freedom to bumble’ neatly described his motive for leaving the Soviet Union.” But Polina discovers in herself a certain longing for the orderliness of her old life. To give her days some structure, she takes a job in a leather-goods store whose owners want to appeal to a Russian clientele. In a letter to her sister back home, she describes herself as “an incorrigible proletarian” who cannot remain idle. And Alec’s bumbling will be his downfall: perhaps they all need the old order more than they thought.

BEZMOZGIS, TOO, MAY require structure in order to thrive. The Free World is an accomplished novel, but it has neither the linguistic pungency nor the psychological acuity of the best moments in Natasha. In “Minyan,” the last and finest story in that book, the narrator reflects on the elderly men who appear weekly at synagogue services: “Most of the old Jews came because they were drawn by the nostalgia for ancient cadences. I came because I was drawn by the nostalgia for old Jews. In each case, the motivation was not tradition but history.” The Free World, too, is marked by this nostalgia, and has something of the air of a history lesson about it.

The point of the novel is not the psychological interest of the story that it tells, which is, in the end, not all that interesting. The point is to encapsulate a particular moment in the history of Soviet Jewry. The family is “obsolete,” Samuil reflects at one point, “a traveling museum exhibit of a lost kind: Stalin’s Jews.” It is no wonder that the characters feel more like pawns in a historical drama than fully fledged personalities. In certain cases, their fuzziness could be by design: Bezmozgis, in one of the novel’s many lovely lines, writes that Polina passes through life “like a knife through smoke.” But Samuil and Alec are more types than individuals. Tantalizing hints are dropped—we learn quite late in the novel that Samuil, like his son, was regularly unfaithful to his wife—but nothing more comes of them. Karl, Alec’s older brother, who takes to capitalism with the zeal of a Soviet black-marketeer, is the most interesting for his genuine corruption, but he is a sidebar to the main events.

Character was not Bezmozgis’s strength in his stories, either. But a short story offers little chance to develop character anyway. Character is revealed through the machinery of plot: we find out who people are by what they do. And so the emphasis in the stories is on what will happen. Will a Soviet weightlifter win the Canadian championship? Will Mark be punished for causing the neighbors’ dog to be hit by a car? Will the slutty Russian teen who comes for a visit succeed in destroying the family? In true Chekhovian manner, none of these stories is neatly resolved, but the outcomes are nonetheless crucial. In the novel, by contrast, the plot is episodic, and there are long stretches where nothing much happens. It is telling that the ten best pages in the novel—describing Polina’s courting first by Maxim and then by Alec—held together unusually well when they were published as an excerpt last year: they read like a short story. There is something to be said for “the freedom to bumble,” to meander along and make mistakes. But the short story may well be Bezmozgis’s ideal form, its limitations spurring him to swell his considerable talent to its maximum.

Ruth Franklin is a senior editor at The New Republic. You can follow her on Twitter @ruth_franklin. This article originally ran in the August 4, 2011, issue of the magazine.

