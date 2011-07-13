[Guest post by Kara Brandeisky]

The Mitch McConnell plan is pure politicking. The mechanism—a “resolution of disapproval”—sounds like a parody of Congressional proceedings. But Republicans get to run ads suggesting they voted against raising the debt ceiling. And President Obama gets to prevent default and economic catastrophe. Everybody wins.

But if the purpose is to score political points, will it work? A Gallup poll released today suggests it may be too late. While most people are still opposed to raising the debt ceiling, support for raising the debt ceiling has risen to 37 percent, from just 17 percent in May, indicating increased public awareness about the consequences of default. Most importantly, among people who are following the debate "very closely”—the people who heard Obama threaten that Social Security checks may not go out August 2—there are far more who fear raising the debt ceiling without spending cuts than those who fear an actual default on the debt.





This seems like a sign that the McConnell plan would not successfully stick Obama with responsibility for the squabble come 2012. Republicans have convinced the public that we need to make big cuts before raising the debt ceiling, so now voters are hungry for a deal. McConnell's attempt to drop the issue entirely seems more likely to backfire on the Republican Party than on Obama.