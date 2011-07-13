I MET DAVIS in March at the Pollies—the annual awards for political advertising, held in Washington’s Fairmont hotel. Tables in the lobby were covered with useful literature like “Direct-Mail for Dummies”; inside, dozens of mostly white, male consultants were dining on inedible slabs of rare steak. I sat next to an amiable consultant who offered a running commentary as people lined up to collect an endless number of awards. “Everyone in this room has a swift-boat idea floating around in their head,” he told me. Clips of the year’s best-known ads played on screens around the banquet hall, many by Davis. There was the O’Donnell ad, “Demon Sheep,” and a Monty Python-esque spot featuring Barbara Boxer’s head as a giant talking blimp floating over San Francisco.

After dinner, I went in search of Davis but kept getting waylaid by doughy, sweaty admen eager to regale me with campaign war stories. I finally found Davis avoiding the fray at the bar one floor up. At 59, he is slim and tan with flowing white hair. He projects California cool, but he is actually from Oklahoma, where he took over his father’s p.r. firm when he was 19. As the business grew, he moved it to Los Angeles but never did any political advertising until 1994, when he got a call from his uncle, Oklahoma Representative James Inhofe, who was flailing in his bid for the U.S. Senate. Davis devised a TV spot featuring felons dressed in pink tutus—a critique of a Democratic crime bill that funded art classes for prisoners. Inhofe triumphed, and Davis’s new career had begun.

The standard strategy in political advertising is to spend millions to run boring ads so many times that they are burned into the voter’s memory. Davis takes the opposite approach, aiming to make ads that only need to be seen once. In 2002, for instance, he met with little-known State Senator Sonny Perdue, who was running for governor of Georgia against Democratic incumbent Roy Barnes. In the middle of the night, Davis hit on a theme: Georgians were tired of being told what to do. He envisioned Barnes as a giant rat with a “jaunty little crown on his head and a chain around his neck,” thumping through Atlanta. When he pitched it the next day, Perdue’s staff looked at him like he was nuts. But Perdue said, “I don’t hear any better ideas. Hollywood, go build us a rat!” Davis says he spent $20,000 on a custom-built rat costume with a state-of-the-art air-conditioning system. So many people tried to view the ads that the campaign’s website crashed, one staffer recalls. Perdue won, having spent $4.8 million compared with Barnes’s $20 million. “No one had ever heard his name before the rat,” says Davis proudly.

This kind of strategy is common in corporate advertising to sell products. When used to sell a public figure, it’s riskier. At the Fairmont, I asked Davis about the “I’m not a witch” ad, which some argue tipped O’Donnell’s candidacy from long-shot to joke. “Christine O’Donnell did not have to become the laughingstock of the country,” one Republican consultant told me. “He didn’t care though, because he could get attention.” Davis, however, insists the ad lifted her 6 points (from as many as 17 points down) and that, if she’d let him run what was supposed to be a five-part series, she might’ve bounced back. “When [candidates] are losing, they are more willing to take risks,” says John Brabender, a consultant for Santorum’s presidential campaign. “I don’t think what they tried with O’Donnell worked, but I understand why they tried it.”

The other ad that divided the political class was “Demon Sheep.” The commercial never really connected with voters, according to internal polling—but it didn’t have to. “It set the tone for the race amongst a category of insiders,” winning the attention of big donors, says Fiorina’s campaign manager, Marty Wilson, adding that it cost only a few thousand dollars but received 700,000 page views. (He considers 10,000 good.) “People were piling on [Davis] for that ad,” says Charlie Black, “but it was one hundred million dollars’ worth of national publicity.” I put this argument to the critical GOP consultant, who maintains the spot was nothing special. “I can make a viral ad,” he says. “Get me some Barbie dolls, give me some babies, put them in the back of a truck, and get some guy with a pitchfork and unload them.”