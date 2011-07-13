The politicians who enabled Murdoch.

When Rupert Murdoch acquired The Times of London and The Sunday Times in 1981, he also acquired a board of “independent national directors”-among them, the historian Hugh Trevor-Roper. Two years later, by way of a shady German tabloid, The Sunday Times bought the rights to a series of newly discovered journals supposedly written by Adolf Hitler.

Some of us thought this didn’t so much just smell fishy as reek, coming as it did after a long line of similar forgeries. But Trevor-Roper, lately ennobled under the sonorous title Lord Dacre of Glanton, was dispatched to give the diaries his imprimatur. He glanced over the absurd imposture and said that he would stake his reputation on its authenticity (all this is merrily related by Robert Harris in his book Selling Hitler). Back home, Dacre was troubled by second thoughts. With the presses about to roll, the historian’s anxiety was relayed to Murdoch, who gave the deathless reply: “Fuck Dacre. Publish.”

That story is all of Murdoch. “Screw you” might be the motto of his career. Screw Dacre, screw ethics, screw accuracy, screw the law, and screw politicians left, right, and center if they stand up to him. Not that many do. Now payback has come with the horrifying revelations that people working for Murdoch’s News of the World hacked the cell phone messages not only of showbiz celebs, but of a girl who had been abducted—and brutally murdered—in a way that gave her parents false hope that she might still be alive. Even Murdoch couldn’t shrug that off. On July 10, with the front-page headline “THANK YOU & GOODBYE,” News of the World appeared for the last time. It was closed down the day before the arrest of its former editor, Andy Coulson.

This is a disaster for Murdoch, but almost more so for the politicians who have befriended him, fawned on him, and enabled him—in a way that makes them as culpable as the grubbiest hackers. That includes David Cameron, who had appointed Coulson as his media maestro. Murdoch is 80 and his career is in its last phase. Cameron’s premiership is not yet 15 months old, but he is permanently sullied, maybe even terminally weakened.