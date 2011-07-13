So if the electorate stays on trend, the minority share of voters in 2012 should not only match but exceed its share in 2008, significantly helping Obama’s re-election bid. But will these voters show up in their expected numbers? That is where Obama could run into trouble. The real guarantor that they will is voter enthusiasm. Lacking that, the expected increase in minority vote share might well not appear. After all, in the 2010 election, when enthusiasm was not high, minority vote share dropped to 23 percent, a poor performance even for an off-year election.

And enthusiasm does appear to be a question at this point. As documented in a recent Pew poll, as economic pessimism has mounted, approval of Obama has dropped. And that has definitely affected minority enthusiasm for Obama. Approval of Obama among blacks has declined by 10 points from recent highs and judging from Gallup data (Pew does not break out Hispanics) there has been a decline of similar magnitude among Latinos. Indeed, these data show Obama’s approval rating among Hispanics dipping below 50 percent, a very poor performance among a group who must turn out solidly for minority vote share to increase.

And what about Obama’s 80 percent support from minority voters? Can he plausibly hope to maintain that? That’s a tough target. In the two other presidential elections of the last decade, Democratic Presidential support among minorities was lower: 71 percent in 2004 and 75 percent in 2000. My estimates suggest that he could live with the mid-range of recent results—75 percent—perhaps driven by some falloff in black support from its astounding 95 level in 2008. But lower than that and I believe his candidacy is seriously weakened.

Obama’s other key demographic is young voters, members of the Millennial generation. In 2008, the 18-29 year old age group (all Millennials) voted 66-32 in his favor and were 18 percent of voters. Moreover, that 18 percent figure actually understated the level of Millennial influence in that election because the 18- to 29-year-old group did not include the oldest Millennials—the 30-year-olds who were born in 1978. Once they are figured in a reasonable estimate is that Millennials were around 20 percent of the vote in 2008.

And that figure should be significantly larger in 2012 as more Millennials enter the voting pool. About 48 million Millennials were citizen-eligible voters in 2008 and they have been increasing at a rate of about 4 million a year. In 2012, when Millennials will be the entire 18-34 age group, there will thus be 64 million Millennial eligible voters, 29 percent of all eligible voters. Assuming a reasonable turnout performance, that should translate into roughly 35 million Millennials who cast ballots in 2012 and an estimated 26 percent of all voters.