The era as whole might be divided into three shorter periods. Morris Dickstein has done this in his generally illuminating book, The Gate of Eden, but his names and dates are somewhat different from mine. First, I should say, came the years of hope from 1963 to 1966, a time of jubilant beginnings: linked arms, freedom marches, interracial solidarity, the Free Speech Movement and Berkeley, folk music (which was rather suddenly replaced rock, with Joan Baez giving way to Bob Dylan), sexual liberation (“If it feels right, do it”), and the spread of the drug culture (Turn on, tune in, and drop out”). Next came the years of confrontation, 1967-1970, which were marked by immense rallies and riots, with the inner-cities erupting in separate revolts which had nothing to do with the students, but which spread among them a mood of anger and violence. Those were the years of the March on the Pentagon, the Siege of Chicago, the Day of Rage—but they also included the Summer of Love in height-Ashbury and the East Village and the Woodstock Festival (this followed too soon by another rick festival, at Altamont that ended in disaster). More and more older people, including faculty members, were becoming involved in the Movement. It reached a climax in 1970, after the invasion of Cambodia and the Kent State massacre, when there were campus revolts and demonstrations almost everywhere in the country.

Then came a third period, the time of dispersion, 1970-1973, starting before the time of confrontation had ended. One of the popular slogans was now “back to the land!” On almost any highway, in 1970, college dropouts were moving singly or in couples, thumbs extended; they were easy to recognize by their long, unwashed hair, their faded jeans, their sleeping bags, and their boots, a sort of intersexual uniform. Some of the women had babies on their backs. Their Destination was likely to be some commune or campground or community where they would be welcomed by others of their kind—most often in northern California or New Mexico or the Ozarks or Vermont. After settling down, many of them would open little shops to sell health foods or psychedelic posters or leather goods or home-fired pottery; they were developing an economy of their own based on food stamps and small enterprises. Another manifestation of the period was the yearning for instant salvation, usually to be sought by adopting the doctrines od some sect or guru; after Zen Buddhism came Hare Krishna, Baba Ram Das, the Sufi dancers, the Moonies, and the Jesus Freaks. People in Berkeley said, “ The youth movement is turning inwards.” The public issue on which all the youngster agreed had been the Vietnam War. As this dragged on toward its last shameful days, the public movements that continued to flourish were Women s Liberation (soon to be followed by Gay Liberation) and, in its various manifestations, Black Power. Women and blacks each had biological reasons for asserting their mass identity. Others who maintained their revolutionary fervor had joined the Weathermen (or Weatherpersons) and had gone underground to lay plots for urban guerilla actions which, if carried out, would further alienate them from the People they devoutly hoped to save.

Skeptical as I was of instant salvation and hostile to urban guerillas, those crazies, I followed the last years of the youth movement with restrained interest. Much later, however, I read about those years in Loose Change, where the mood of the times is vividly suggested. Sara Davidson's plan is to follow the adventures of herself and two friends, all I964 graduates at Berkeley. Since the three women traveled widely over the country—Davidson as a journalist, "Tasha" as an art dealer, and "Susie Berman" as a committed radical (those last two names are fictitious)— one or another witnessed or took part in almost all the public manifestations of the youth movement. To me their lives become even more interesting after the shouting had died away. Susie Berman, for example, joined a hippie settlement in Taos, traveled round the world on a stolen airplane ticket, then came back to Berkeley in 1972. There she found that her neighbors were women, veterans of the Movement living alone with their small children. As she later reported to Davidson: