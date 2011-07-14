Such a deal would be more lopsided towards Republican priorities than the spending bills Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton signed when they were in office. But while House Speaker John Boehner worked closely with Obama to craft the plan, and moderate conservative pundits like David Brooks have called it the "deal of the century," the House Republican caucus has ruled it out for the same reason Cantor did on Wednesday: Any new revenue, they say, is unacceptable. Obama shouldn't agree to such terms.

But what would Obama find acceptable? And would it live up to his increasingly tough rhetoric? On Wednesday, Obama effectively outlined three possibilities, according to reports (like this one from the Huffington Post’s Sam Stein) and sources that have spoken to TNR. Apart from the $4 trillion plan that Republicans have indicated they won't accept, Obama said, he could agree to either a proposal that cut deficits by $1.5 to $1.7 trillion through spending cuts alone or a proposal that cut deficits by as much as $2.5 trillion through cuts and just a little new revenue.

The negotiation is very fluid, and the reports from inside very piecemeal, making it impossible to say what, exactly, what any of these plans would look like if they became law. But the $2.5 trillion plan would likely include at least some of the entitlement cuts from the $4 trillion plan, including a reduction in federal contributions to Medicaid that would make it harder for people on the program to see physicians, particularly specialists. (See this Center on Budget and Policy Priorities report for more on that.)

The $1.5 to $1.7 trillion plan would have fewer major entitlement cuts, if reports are to be believed; the money would come largely from discretionary spending. But discretionary cuts matter, too. A new paper from Ethan Pollack of the Economic Policy Institute notes that similar proposals made earlier this year would have reduced discretionary spending (not including defense spending) to levels not seen since 1962:

Keep in mind that 1962 was before the entire Great Society and before modern environmental regulation; back then the federal government’s role in funding education, law enforcement, and keeping families off the street was minimal. In short, a [non-defense discretionary] budget level that falls short of its 1962 level would cripple basic government functions and fail the needs of a growing population

Of course, the details matter a lot here. Exactly how much of the discretionary cuts would come from defense and how much would come from the rest of the budget? Could negotiators construct a budgetary "firewall" to make sure the distinction between defense and non-defense spending held up over the next two years? And what about the timing of the cuts? The economy is very weak right now, making this an awful time to cut spending that both provides some critical human services and helps put extra spending money into circulation. Postponing discretionary cuts for a year or two, until after the economy is stronger, would help. (Sources familiar with the discussions tell TNR that both the firewall and the timing are key components of the negotiations right now.)