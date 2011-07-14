This is the big chip I've been waiting to see fall into place:

"I don't want to go to [McConnell's plan] yet. I'm not trying to evade it, but I want to cut spending, and I don't want to give up on spending cuts. Because if I start saying 'yeah, I'll take [the McConnell deal],' then we're giving up on spending cuts. I'm not a fan of the idea. I understand the merits -- the pros and cons -- of the idea. It has a fairly cool reception around here. But I want to get as many spending cuts as I can."

Sounds like he wants to hold out but is waiting for the inevitable.

I wonder -- pure speculation alert -- if the friction between John Boehner and Eric Cantor is a huge part of the House GOP's paralysis. Suppose both Boehner and Cantor understand that they're going to wind up just passing a clean debt ceiling increase, and suppose they both realize doing it the Mitch McConnell way is better than doing it hastily on August 3rd. What's keeping them?