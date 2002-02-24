Pork is as old as elective government, but nearly everyone agrees that it has gotten out of hand in recent years. The White House notes that the number of congressional earmarks rose from 6,454 in 2000 to more than 7,800 last year--totaling about $15 billion in scrutiny-free spending. Take just a few examples from the last few years: $700,000 for a jazz-history institute at the University of Idaho (a pet project of GOP Senator Larry Craig); $1.5 million for a statue of the Roman god Vulcan in Birmingham, Alabama (a gift from Republican Senator Richard Shelby); $950,000 for a Dr. Seuss memorial in Springfield, Massachusetts (thank you, Senators Ted Kennedy and John Kerry and Representative Richard Neal). Even aides to congressional appropriators who fiercely defend their pork prerogatives admit the excess. "Do we agree that earmarks are getting out of hand? Hell yeah," says one.

Why has it gotten worse? For a period in the mid-1990s Congress's appetite for pork seemed to be waning. Americans had become deficit-conscious. And the GOP revolutionaries who stormed Congress in the 1994 elections were obsessed--at least at first--with cutting fat from the budget. But, by the late '90s, pork was making a clear comeback. For one thing, the budget surplus made it less shameful for a member (say, Senator Robert Byrd) to grab money for a dubious project in his state (say, $2 million for a Center on Obesity at West Virginia University). One GOP budget insider points to two other factors. One is the tight balance of power in Congress, which makes votes closer and, thus, allows members to extort more for their yea or nay. Also, the six-year term limits that Republicans placed on committee chairmanships in 1995 mean that powerful members are more inclined to help out their supplicant colleagues, knowing that their roles could soon be reversed.

In the budget itself, the White House eloquently explains the evils of all this pork: Even when the money may sound like it's going to a worthy endeavor (for instance, after-school programs), the administration notes, the effect is usually to divert money from a federal agency that might spend it more wisely or efficiently. Did Moscow, Idaho, (population 22,000) really need a $1 million "intelligent transportation" grant more than did dozens of other cities? Worse still are the cases in which members steer important scientific research projects to their districts--"an especially bad idea, because it enables special interest pressure to end-run the competitive selection of proposals through scientific peer review," the budget explains. In last year's agriculture spending bill alone, Congress approved 444 such projects totaling $317 million--up 39 percent from the year before.

If only the White House really believed its own anti-pork line. Democratic aides point out that the administration has been quick to buy off wavering members of Congress on key votes like trade-promotion authority and airport security by promising them pork projects in the budget. And the White House has made it pretty clear that the current war on pork will consist of a lot of talk and little action. In fact, Budget Director Mitch Daniels already seems resigned to its failure--he readily admits that his showdown with congressional appropriators last year was a fiasco. (Daniels was nearly run out of town by cranky budget barons like Byrd and Alaska's Ted Stevens, who suggested he "go back to Indiana.") Republicans who have called the White House in recent days are getting signals that their projects are safe. New York Republican Felix Grucci made such a call after learning of a local funding cut last week and, says his spokesman, "was assured he'll be able to keep that"; other offices report hearing the same message. And, in a meeting earlier this year with House Appropriations Committee Chairman Bill Young and other congressional appropriations "cardinals," Bush made it clear that, like last year, his priority is the budget's bottom line, not stripping out the pork per se.

Of course, Bush isn't the only one being insincere. All those members courageously fighting to restore their vital local projects can also be counted on to speak disdainfully of the "wasteful" spending a few states, or even districts, away. "You fight for your local projects and fight against unrestrained spending, which is spending in someone else's district," the GOP campaign official helpfully counsels. The message is already catching on. "There are, I suspect, pork projects out there that don't meet those minimum requirements" of legitimacy, Graves's spokesman says by way of defending his boss's anti-Goth dollars. "But this is not one of them." Of course not--those kids are scary!