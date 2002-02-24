The incidents have scarcely been noticed by an Israeli public riveted to more immediate threats, like the Palestinian rocket attack into southern Israel this week. By contrast, the Galilee would seem to be the most peaceful region in Israel: White almond blossoms fill the rocky hills, snow covers Mount Hermon, and the roads are empty of the security roadblocks that segment the center of the country. But, however horrifying, Palestinian-Israeli violence is unlikely to escalate into regional conflict, simply because no Arab country has ever gone to war for the Palestinians and, even now, the Arab world offers them little more than lip service. On the northern border, though, an escalating confrontation with Hezbollah would almost certainly expand to include its Syrian protector and possibly its Iranian arms supplier as well.

Israel will respond to a Hezbollah attack that kills Israeli civilians even more severely than to Palestinian terrorist attacks. After all, Hezbollah, unlike the Palestinians, would be shooting over an internationally recognized border; and, with Hezbollah, there is a sovereign address--Syria--to hold responsible. Warns a high-level Israeli military source: "The next war, if it happens, will only happen from here."

Ironically, it was Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon nearly two years ago that may have created the conditions for the next regional war. Intended to extricate the country from a no-win conflict, the withdrawal actually convinced much of the Arab world that terror attacks can defeat Israel. Many Israelis believe that the current intifada was inspired by Hezbollah's success; indeed, in the months before the intifada began in September 2000, Palestinian activists intensively debated whether the "Hezbollah option" should be applied to the territories. And the intifada, in turn, has become the pretext for Hezbollah's continued role as a "resistance" movement. Its website, for example, has replaced the Lebanese flag with a Palestinian one--a sign, says one military expert, that the organization has redefined itself from a protector of Lebanese rights to the vanguard of the war for Palestine.

Hezbollah's ability to inflict damage on Israel far exceeds its numeric strength, estimated at 800 fighters and perhaps several thousand reservists. According to Israeli reports, Hezbollah has deployed some 10,000 Iranian short- and long-range missiles along the border, which is marked only by a fence. The withdrawal of Israeli troops from the security zone, and Hezbollah's redeployment along the border, means that those missiles are now able to hit as far away as Haifa--placing most of the Galilee within Hezbollah's range.

So far Hezbollah has kept away from Israel's red line: civilian casualties. Instead, the group has concentrated its fire on Israeli military installations in the contested northern border area the Israelis call Mount Dov--and the Lebanese and Syrians call Shebaa Farms--at a safe remove from population centers. According to the unwritten rules of the conflict, attacks on Israeli soldiers evoke less severe retaliation than attacks on civilians. After two Israeli soldiers were killed, and another two wounded, at Mount Dov last year, the Israeli air force destroyed two Syrian radar installations. Because civilians were not involved, both sides endured the mutual attacks without escalation. But the latest attacks on aircraft--which Israel claims took place in airspace above population centers--may signal a new Hezbollah willingness to risk accidental civilian casualties. Indeed, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah publicly reveled in the proximity of Israeli civilians to the shooting. "The booms are heard by the ... chosen people, the Jews who were brought from all over the world to the northern settlements," he recently told a group of Hezbollah-affiliated students.