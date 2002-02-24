Poem

The lesser twin,

The one whose accomplishments

And privileges are unshowy: getting to touch

The tattoo on my right shoulder.

Wearing the mitt.

I feel its familiar weight and textures

As the adroit one rests against it for a moment.

They twine fingers.

Lefty, continues to experience considerable

Difficulty expressing himself clearly

And correctly in writing.

Comparison with his brother prevents him

From putting forth his best effort.