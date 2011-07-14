-- Nate Silver thinks that Moody's is underestimating the chance of US default at 0.05 percent.

-- David Frum catches Mitt Romney having it both ways on the debt ceiling.

-- Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission Member Peter Wallison, in a message to Douglas Holtz-Eakin: “It’s very important, I think, that what we say in our separate statements not undermine the ability of the new House GOP to modify or repeal Dodd-Frank.”

-- Josh Green on the tragedy of John Boehner.