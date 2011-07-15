[Guest post by Alex Klein]

"In Interview, Murdoch Defends News Corp." proclaims a much-buzzed headline on the Murdoch and News Corp.-owned Wall Street Journal. It's a stretch of a title. The 700-word piece is less "interview" than stenography, a generous opportunity for the mogul to swagger, project confidence, and bend the truth. There are a lot of so-sad-it's-funny quotes, but the best by far is Murdoch's promise to institute a "protocol for behavior" at all of his newspapers. This meaningless pledge falls right in line with a great deal of bad News of the World commentary that misconstrues the paper's sins as journalistic overreach or inappropriateness. Stealing, bribing, and hacking aren't a 'best practices' issue, like misattributing a quote or wearing hawaiian shirts to work: they're illegal. Beyond breaking stuffy American ethics protocol, News International broke real British law. So unless the first bullet-point in News International's new "protocol for behavior" is "Don't commit crimes. Also don't cover up crimes by committing more crimes," I'm not quite sure what he and the Journal are playing at. The dishonest two-step from illegality to immorality is even reflected in the Journal's own reporting, which frames the issue as one of "dubious reporting tactics." And as Media Matters has pointed out, it took the paper a whole week — and a couple of buried NOTW stories — before it reported that its own publisher and Murdoch friend Les Hinton has a starring role in the scandal.

A few other knee-slappers from the interview bear mentioning. Murdoch tells the Journal that his company has handled the scandal "extremely well in every way possible" barring a few "minor mistakes." I'm sure this includes the paper's hacking of the people who were investigating them for hacking. And News Corp's brave decision to "unreservedly" apologize in April for a decade's worth of hacking and then proceed to keep doing it.