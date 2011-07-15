with Louis Liss

The Obama administration recently announced that it intends to ratchet up automobile fuel economy and emissions standards in the next 14 years to levels currently reserved for hybrids. But is this proposal a bridge too far or just what the economy needs?

A Washington Post article from a few days ago outlines the debate, with several detractors worried that it would raise costs too much and take away jobs. On the flipside, the Infrastructurist’s Eric Jaffe quotes some interesting rebuttals from both the United Auto Workers and GM.