Consider Brazil, where women’s soccer was actually banned by law from 1964 to 1974. Women who aspired to play the game were often greeted with physical reprisal. Marta, the unjustly vilified Pele of the women’s game, has said that her brother would hit her to stop her from taking the pitch. (Click here for a similar account of a father beating his daughter for playing football.) Despite the astounding quality of Brazilian players, the team’s preparations for international competition remain haphazard at best, and players receive an appallingly slight slice of the revenues reaped by their corrupt national federation. (If Brazil had properly prepared for the 2011 tournament and received a modicum of competent coaching, they would have easily trounced all comers. Based on talent alone, Brazil should be the Brazil of the women’s game, its most dominant power, not the USA.)

Or take England, where the sport’s governing body officially banned women from playing in its stadia until 1971. When the English reached the quarterfinals of this year’s tournament, the BBC initially declined to broadcast the game. (A swirl of outrage ultimately forced the Beeb’s hand.) It’s hard to generate widespread enthusiasm, and more importantly participation, when the media treat the game with so much condescension.

Of course, our female athletes don’t outpace the rest of the world in every sport. But soccer is a special case. The game is so deeply entangled with male identity that it remains stubbornly unwelcoming to women, even in countries that should know better. Title IX has also played an important role in creating teams and competition that have provided a uniquely great training ground in the U.S., especially given the paucity of competitive women’s leagues in the world.

It’s worth briefly pausing to give credit to ESPN. American media, on the whole, have done a poor job of covering women’s sports—and this tournament in particular. During the group phase, only three reporters trailed the American team. Despite their colleagues’ lack of interest in the competition, however, ESPN has thrown plenty of resources into giving the event the attention it deserves. (After the triumph over Brazil, you couldn’t go 30 seconds on Sports Center without a glowing allusion to Abby Wambach’s heroics.) That will pay substantial dividends for the national program—ESPN has a unique capacity for creating enthusiasm for a sport from whole cloth.

So, if the American advantage in the women’s game is somewhat artificial, based on our greater investment, who cares? We have a legitimately jingoistic rationale for embracing our team. That is, our national women’s soccer program is the direct result of the more enlightened policy choices our country has made. Sure, chauvinism remains a major barrier to the game’s popularity in this country. But the performance of this team has no doubt eroded some of that. Even if these women don’t bring the most beautiful game, they represent our country’s highest ideals.