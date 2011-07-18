Shale skeptics have since tried to dim the resource’s glow, and, while some of their criticisms ring true, many of their most explosive arguments don’t hold up. In its series, The New York Times quoted several people, for example, who suggest that shale gas will never make economic sense. But while it’s almost certainly true that current gas prices make little economic sense, most independent analysts agree that slightly higher gas prices would make extraction work just fine while preserving the social benefits of shale development. (If it’s impossible for anyone to make a profit at present prices, those prices will inevitably go up.) And, while some environmental advocates have argued prominently that shale gas is worse for climate change than coal, their numbers simply don’t add up. Analysts at the Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory have found that, while shale is slightly worse for the climate than other domestic sources of natural gas, both are far superior to coal.

Some of the arguments about local environmental impacts of shale gas development are, however, on stronger ground. Natural gas production entails real risks, not least to drinking water supplies. In order to access shale gas, developers need to perform “hydrofracturing” (or “fracking,” in industry parlance), which involves blasting a mix of water, sand, and chemicals into wells that have been dug thousands of feet deep. That fractures the surrounding shale, allowing gas to flow into the well. People have claimed that the chemicals used in the process can contaminate water supplies, but there is no evidence of that having occurred. Nonetheless, depending on how well the developers have “cased” the hole they’ve created (i.e., how strong a barrier they’ve created between the well and the surrounding earth), gas can seep into surrounding aquifers, leading to the sort of pyrotechnics that almost won an Oscar. The industry will be quick to point out that gas in water is not hazardous, and that gas has been found in water supplies well before shale development started, but, once you find yourself explaining away flaming tap water, you’ve already lost.

Policymakers and industry also have relatively poor understanding of the risks entailed in disposing of the fluids used in fracking after their use. What they do know for certain is that, if irresponsible drillers cut corners in disposing of chemical-laced wastewater, the risks to peoples’ health—just as in any other case of toxic chemicals mismanagement—is intolerable. Alas, the shale gas industry is so diverse that there will inevitably be bad apples.

There are also issues that go beyond the environment: Shale gas development can be a social nuisance. Gas development is an industrial process that’s often pursued in near-urban areas; it can involve large crews of people driving heavy equipment around 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That tends to sit poorly with the neighbors—particularly those who don’t own gas rich land.

Some of these concerns are overblown by anti-shale partisans. But many are legitimate, or at least contain legitimate elements. And, when public worries of this sort become entrenched, as they have in many cases, they have the potential of curtailing reasonable debate—and necessary industrial progress.