Jonathan Boyarin’s deeply felt account of the summer he spent a few years ago tending to the needs of an embattled little shul in the heart of the Lower East Side contributes handsomely to that perspective. Uptown New York’s synagogues (for the most part) are beautifully tended, abundantly funded, and well-oiled; downtown, they are a mess. Quite literally, too: at the time, the Stanton Street synagogue to which Boyarin belonged had no permanent rabbi, a dwindling membership, and a building that was falling apart at the seams. It was every writer’s dream.

Boyarin, an anthropologist and ethnographer, makes the most of his subject. Whether describing the cranky, elderly congregants who comprise the morning minyan (prayer service), or the nasty intramural politics that are its engine, he draws us in and makes us care about the fate of a synagogue whose origins date back to 1913. His book endows the practice of salvage anthropology with new meaning.

Religious institutions such as the Stanton Street shul, or Anshei Brzezan, to use its official name, were once a dime a dozen on the Lower East Side, where they were known as landsmanshaftn synagogues. Bound by geography and language, immigrants from the same hometown in Eastern Europe (Brzezany, say) gathered together to pray, socialize, reminisce, and assuage the loneliness of being so very far from home. Even the walls bore witness to what was lost in the transition from the Old World to the New. Some immigrants, drawing on the conventions of an age-old vernacular aesthetic, made a point of brightening their otherwise drab surroundings by painting mazoles, or zodiac signs that corresponded to the months of the Jewish calendar. The Stanton Street shul abounds in these sprightly images. A pair of lovebirds perched atop a tree welcomes the month of Sivan; a gimlet-eyed fish ushers in Adar while a lobster (a lobster!) signals the advent of the summer month of Tammuz.

Modest and unassuming, much like its congregants, the downtown synagogue had few of the amenities that contemporary American Jews would come to expect from their houses of worship. The Stanton Street shul was no exception. In lieu of a social hall, the congregation rearranged the furniture in its sanctuary to make room for “collations,” where herring rather than sushi was the bill of fare. There was no vestry room to speak of, the bathrooms left a lot to be desired, and classrooms in which to transmit the tradition to a new generation were in scant supply. (So, too, were children to fill them.) Even the charming mazoles were fading fast, the paint peeling away from the wall in scads.

Boyarin wouldn’t have it any other way. Sure, he would like to preserve the wall paintings, and stabilize the congregation’s finances, and crowd its wooden benches with worshippers. But in all other respects, this longtime resident of the Lower East Side and committed shul-goer is content with the way things are. He much prefers the rough and tumble, the easy familiarity, the improvisational qualities of his downtown shul to the grand, polished, preening temples which other American Jews frequent on occasion. “There does seem to be some kind of magic about the place,” he freely acknowledges.