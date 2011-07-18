[Guest post by Matthew Zeitlin]

According to both Republican politicians and conservative opinion-writers, the problem with our economy is not a shortfall of demand. If they thought this was the problem, you would not see the calls for massive reductions in spending right now, you would not see Paul Ryan describing a payroll tax holiday as a “sugar high,” and you would not see Fred Barnes totally dismissing stimulus as a way to grow the economy.

Problem being, as Jon has pointed out before, everyone from Ben Bernanke to Goldman Sachs thinks that large, immediate cuts would retard growth. Even all the conservative folks on the Bipartisan Policy Center debt reduction task force signed on to a plan that includes a one year payroll tax holiday. And now, the Wall Street Journal has a story, the lede of which is, “The main reason U.S. companies are reluctant to step up hiring is scant demand, rather than uncertainty over government policies, according to a majority of economists in a new Wall Street Journal survey.” The Journal notes, “31 [of the surveyed economists] cited lack of demand (65%) and 14 (27%) cited uncertainty about government policy.”

It’s not just economists, either, who are largely concerned with demand: In a survey conducted in June by the National Federation of Independent Business, the plurality response from small businesses about their “biggest problem” was “poor sales,” which beat out both taxes and “government regulations and red tape.” The Journal points out that this percentage is “above highs seen in the recessions of the 1990s and early 2000s.”