In memory of all the victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

To the wind: remember us. Who's not to say

the airplane roaring overhead in fact

is Armageddon? The wind is cool today,

a kind of calm before the last attack.The wind is hurling birds across the sky,

enacting distance, pretending what can fly

is always beautiful. Who's not to say

that what we can remember when we die

is really just a single moment? Not a life

of great accomplishments, but a cool wind

that touched us once, less urgently than love,

but as familiar as a long-lost friend.

The wind does not remember us. Yet we'll

remember it, distantly, desperately.

This article originally ran in the October 29, 2001 issue of the magazine.