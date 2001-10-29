In other words, Afghanistan is not unique. And, because it is not unique, the lessons it is teaching cannot be segregated from American foreign policy more generally. Which means that President Bush's awkward admission last week that "nation-building"—which he has been trashing for close to two years—is necessary in Afghanistan constitutes a more fundamental reversal than his advisers acknowledge. If the war on terrorism requires nation-building in Afghanistan, it requires nation-building all over the world. And if the war on terrorism requires nation-building all over the world, one of the central principles of post-1994 Republican foreign policy has been proven hideously wrong.

In recent years liberals (myself included) have gleefully hurled the epithet "isolationist"—deployed so devastatingly against Democrats in the 1970s and '80s—back in the GOP's face. But the truth is a little more complicated. When it comes to great power threats (Taiwan) or clear economic interests (the Gulf), Republicans have remained willing to expend American blood and treasure. What the GOP has vehemently turned against is what Michael Mandelbaum acerbically called "foreign policy as social work." When the Gingrichites took the House in 1995, they tried to cut foreign aid by one-third. Republican leaders opposed economic assistance for Haiti after the Clinton administration restored Jean-Bertrand Aristide. And with the exception of John McCain and a few others, they denounced America's air war in Kosovo.

In his campaign for president, George W. Bush picked up the baton. In his October 11, 2000, debate with Al Gore, he declared his opposition to "nation-building" no fewer than five times. He announced that he would withdraw U.S. troops from Haiti, and his chief foreign policy adviser, Condoleezza Rice, declared that he would eventually withdraw them from Bosnia and Kosovo as well. As she put it, "We don't need to have the Eighty-Second Airborne escorting kids to kindergarten."

Bush and the Republicans leveled several charges against nation-building. First, they said it stretched our military too thin. But when W. demanded the withdrawal of American troops from Haiti, the United States only had 75 of them on the ground. America's peacekeeping operations in the former Yugoslavia totaled around 1 percent of the annual defense budget and involved fewer than 10 percent of the U.S. troops in Europe. Second, the GOP insisted that nation-building never works. But in the former Yugoslavia, NATO troops and Western aid have not only stopped the region's terrible wars, they have contributed to the democratization of Serbia and Croatia— virtually ensuring that those wars will not start again. Even in Haiti, widely considered a nation-building fiasco, the United States replaced a murderous junta with a chaotic and hapless democracy—a limited but genuine improvement.

Such evidence was largely beside the point, however, because the GOP's true objection to nation-building was deeper. The party simply didn't believe that the disintegration of far-off, dirt-poor countries threatened American security. And so, even if nation-building might do some good, it wasn't worth a modest expense or a single casualty.