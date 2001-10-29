The battle over how to fight the war.

As well as bombs and food, American aircraft have been dropping leaflets over Afghanistan that say, "The partnership of Nations is here to assist the People of Afghanistan." It's unclear how many Afghans have been convinced their welfare is the primary aim of America's war. But the propaganda is certainly winning hearts and minds at the State Department, which has been busy plotting Afghanistan's political destiny. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage, who has been mapping out the "eventual shape" of Afghanistan, instructs that "the Afghan experience seems to show that when government is roughly a loose federation, it seems to work best, with a very high degree of local autonomy." Colin Powell has even mused that Taliban officials might play a useful role. Now there's nothing wrong with planning ahead. But, increasingly, that planning is interfering with—and impeding—America's war aims. Nowhere is this more evident than on the plain north of Kabul, which, until recently, the State Department's logic had transformed into a bed-and-breakfast for weary Taliban fighters. "We're trying to fight a war here," complains a senior Pentagon official, "and [State Department appointees] are talking about loya jirgas, why we shouldn't hit certain Taliban units, and what Pashtuns like to eat for breakfast."

Two weeks ago State Department officials didn't want the bombing to begin at all—arguing it should wait for the outlines of a future Afghan government to come into place. Then they insisted that the U.S. air campaign spare Taliban forces arrayed against the Northern Alliance, so the rebels couldn't advance on the capital. And now Colin Powell, Policy Planning director Richard Haass, and Haass's deputy, Clinton holdover Donald Steinberg—who, according to sources at the State Department, have elbowed aside the more conservative Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs, Christina Rocca—argue that the United States should effectively prolong the war until America can cobble together a coalition to rule Afghanistan. Far from sharing the military's aim of "eviscerating" the Taliban, their worst fear is that it will fall too quickly.

The concern is that if the minority-dominated Northern Alliance takes Kabul, its members may revert to killing one another, and the Pashtun tribes of Southern Afghanistan might revolt, plunging the country back into chaos. "[The Northern Alliance] is incapable of running Afghanistan," says a State Department official, "and, frankly, we don't trust them to stay put if nothing stands between them and Kabul." UN secretary general Kofi Annan has emphasized the point in almost daily telephone conversations with Powell, who, in turn, has emphasized it to President Bush. A second, but less important, rationale for keeping the Northern Alliance out of Kabul derives from the need to keep a lid on Pakistan, whose dictator, Pervez Musharraf, insists a Northern Alliance victory would return Afghanistan to "anarchy, atrocities, and criminal killings." (In truth, Musharraf objects to the Northern Alliance because of its ties to India.) Both are legitimate concerns. The question is, are they so urgent that the war should be put on hold?

Oddly enough, the logic of defeating our adversaries by not defeating our adversaries briefly found a willing audience at the Pentagon as well. But it wasn't the State Department's logic. Senior officers involved in the war's planning supported temporarily exempting frontline Taliban positions not in the name of diplomacy or regional stability, but for purely operational reasons. The principal one being this: Pentagon officials believe the majority of Al Qaeda operatives have sought refuge in Pashtun-dominated southern Afghanistan. Were the mostly Uzbek and Tajik fighters of the Northern Alliance to take Kabul quickly, military planners fear the Pashtun would rally around the Taliban and Al Qaeda, making the task of hunting them down even more risky and daunting than it already is. They also claim that a chaotic Afghanistan would make it more, not less, difficult to locate the terrorists harbored in its midst. Finally, Pentagon officials hope that defections from northern Taliban positions will provide the United States much-needed intelligence—and dead Taliban won't be very helpful in this regard.