Jerusalem Dispatch

On the surface, the similarities between the late extremist rabbi, Meir Kahane, and Rehavam "Gandhi" Ze'evi, Israel's tourism minister and head of the far-right Moledet (Homeland) party, are obvious. Both men advocated the abhorrent "transfer" of Palestinians to neighboring Arab countries; both headed radical, peripheral political movements. Both were murdered by Arab terrorists, Kahane eleven years ago in November, and Ze'evi this week.

But Israeli reactions to the two murders were drastically different. Kahane was mourned principally by his own followers, some of whom turned his funeral into an anti-Arab pogrom—a fitting send-off for a man whose Kach party advocated laws that would imprison Jews and Arabs who slept with each other, an unconscious mimicry of Nazism's Nuremberg laws. Ze'evi, though, was mourned by even his most bitter political enemies. "I'm devastated," left-wing Meretz leader Yossi Sarid told the Knesset, and he looked it. Kahane's death heightened our pathological divisions; Ze'evi's death exposed our commonality.

Partly the difference was cultural. Kahane was a religious fanatic from Brooklyn who never became, in spirit, an Israeli; he hated his left-wing opponents and advocated their murder. Gandhi—as everyone called him, a reference to the Arab dress he wore during the fight for independence against the British—was a war hero and a veteran of the pre-state military Palmach. Members of that elite fraternity, which included Yitzhak Rabin, never stopped loving each other no matter what their politics, as Rabin's daughter, Daliah Rabin Pelissof, put it. Kahane raged and incited; Ze'evi's tone was alternately didactic and weary, as he tried to explain truths that were obvious to him but eluded the rest of us.

Another difference was ideological. Ze'evi certainly had a dark side. He once denounced former U.S. Ambassador and Oslo stalwart Martin Indyk as a "Jewboy"—a self-hating Jew—and accused former President George Bush of anti-Semitism. Still, he knew how to remain politically respectable, if just barely. Unlike Kahane's Kach, Ze'evi's Moledet wasn't banned by the Knesset. It stayed legal by advocating not expulsion, but rather "voluntary transfer"—by which he meant active government encouragement of Palestinian emigration. (Ze'evi was careful not to include Arab citizens of Israel in these travel plans.) Kahane's ultimate motive for transfer was to purify the Holy Land of its non-Jewish presence. Ze'evi, though, was more fatalist than fanatic: If two rival peoples couldn't coexist in the same land and if, as he passionately believed, a return to the 1967 borders would mean the end of Israel, the only solution was for the Palestinians to leave. "They have twenty-two states, and we have only one homeland," went the Moledet slogan. According to Ze'evi's left-wing friends, he didn't hate Arabs: He had better relations with some Arab Knesset members, noted Meretz parliamentarian Ran Cohen, than did many peaceniks.