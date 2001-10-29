How to rebuild New York.

The debate over what should replace the World Trade Center pits two impulses against each other: the impulse to rebuild, as an affirmation of our optimism, and the impulse to perpetuate emptiness in the name of remembrance, by turning the area into a memorial park. Neither alternative is a satisfactory response to the tragic vacancy in the heart of New York. The emptiness alone would allow the terrorists to permanently erase a place full of life and energy; rebuilding alone would be disrespectful to those who died. We must therefore build, and also not build, affirming life while remembering the dead.

The footprint of the two Trade Center towers, each measuring 208 feet square, should be declared sacred ground; literally and metaphorically a cemetery for the 6,000 who died. No great artist commission is necessary, not even remnants of the towers' charred steel frame. Rather, simply arranged on the two squares of land should be a stone for each person, with his or her name carved upon it, set in a meadow. The rest of the site, including the surrounding damaged buildings, should be rebuilt as a vital, diverse complex of business, culture, and residences—a model of the values we cherish in our cities.

Were it even practical to rebuild the complex exactly as before, as some propose, such a project would ignore the cultural wisdom we have acquired since the early 1970s, when the towers were completed. The towers were conceived in the Formalist tradition—Formalist meaning that a single underlying concept of design takes precedence over all other environmental and programmatic requirements. Symbolism takes precedence over human needs. And so it was that the two extended obelisks, the tallest towers ever built at the time, equated height with power (in the tradition of Babel), without deference to the activities within them. Because of their height, their outer walls were made up of closely spaced columns giving them an almost solid appearance. From within, the buildings lacked transparency, light, and view, the very qualities we seek in a high-rise environment. Walking in the plazas and streets nearby, the towers were more overwhelming than they needed to be.

MUCH HAS BEEN written in recent days about the need to replace this Formalism with "a progressive architecture" and, in tribute to the dead, "a humanist architecture." But it's not often clear what people mean by "progressive" or "humanist," or how they propose to achieve it. Surely progressive does not simply mean up-to-the-minute, fashionable geometric configurations. Rather, the new complex must be a vital urban place, enhancing our understanding of publicness. Public spaces (piazzas, boulevards, and gallerias)—almost taken for granted from classical times to the nineteenth century—require good access, a diverse center that draws a variety of people for a variety of reasons and at various times, and a comfortable setting with good micro-climate, shelter, and sunlight. These have proven difficult in the twenty-first century because of the congestion, vehicular traffic, and privatization of space in our cities.