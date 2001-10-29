A second simulation, carried out this summer at Andrews Air Force Base, proved equally bleak. Dubbed "Dark Winter," the exercise simulated a release of the smallpox virus in Oklahoma City. As the epidemic spilled over into surrounding states, members of the National Security Council argued with the Oklahoma governor, played by actual Governor Frank Keating, over whether to federalize the National Guard. By Day Twelve of the exercise, cases were scattered around the globe, the epidemic was out of control, and the nation's vaccine supply was exhausted.

FORTUNATELY THESE EXERCISES have prompted some much-needed—if much belated—legal work. Chastened by the topoff experience, the Colorado state department of health retooled emergency plans that were already in the process of being updated. In Washington, Lawrence Gostin is working furiously to complete model public health legislation at the behest of the national Governors Association, which demanded it on an expedited basis after September 11. Gostin will include in his legislation a list of powers, formulated earlier this year by the CDC, that public health departments need to combat a bioterrorism attack. For example, health officials must have subpoena powers to obtain private records from hospitals, pharmacies, and airline companies, plus the authority to enlist law enforcement. Gostin's proposed bill also gives officials the power to track the ill, ration medicines, and seize property—including cell phones—in order to keep citizens from jamming lines of communication.

And yet there remains one nagging question: Just how willing would Americans be to abide by such laws? As the government simulations made clear, responding to bioterrorism almost always means sacrificing some civil liberties because containing an epidemic requires gaining access to private information, seizing property, and, in the most extreme cases, using force to restrict movement and activity. And yet public health is an area in which Americans have, in recent years, forgotten that the public good sometimes comes before individual rights during times of crisis. Consider what happened in 1984 in Minnesota when the state department of health suspected an outbreak of western equine encephalitis. Carried by mosquitoes, the disease can cause lasting neurological damage in human beings; it can even be fatal. At the state's behest the Air Force dispatched planes loaded with the insecticide malathion, ready to spray the affected counties. But farmers and beekeepers objected that the spray would also kill their bees and got a judge to issue an injunction against the spraying.

Eventually the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned the order. But public health hasn't always triumphed, as anybody familiar with the ongoing fights over fluoridation of public water and compulsory childhood immunization can tell you. Aids is another battlefield: Gay activists and public health officials clashed early in the epidemic, when authorities moved to close public bathhouses amid accusations that the measures weren't about blocking the spread of the virus but about shutting down gay sex. In the end the bathhouses were closed, but only after several years and thousands more infected. Meanwhile 20 years of court battles, over everything from notification of HIV status to compulsory testing, have left America's already antiquated public health laws considerably weakened and public health authorities deeply wary of ever infringing on civil liberties, even in a crisis.

Some of the so-called "super-confidentiality" laws surrounding HIV make little sense from a public health standpoint. In most states, for instance, citizens can refuse to be tested for HIV, even if knowing their status would help someone else, such as a spouse who has been potentially exposed through sex or a doctor who has been stuck by a needle. Only two states, New York and Connecticut, routinely test newborn infants for antibodies to the aids virus. The test gives doctors a chance to save the infants' lives, since early treatment with an antiviral drug may be able to knock out the virus. But most states do not routinely test babies for HIV for fear it would violate the mother's right to privacy (since only an HIV-positive mother can give birth to an HIV-positive child). Each year between 200 and 300 babies are born infected with HIV; routine testing could prevent at least some of them from contracting the virus.

In the case of aids there are reasonable arguments about the balance between privacy and public health. But in the case of an epidemic transmitted not by intercourse but by breathing, laws fashioned in response to HIV could prove disastrous. Most state health departments are barred from sharing data about an individual's HIV status with other states or with state law enforcement. And yet such information could be crucial if, say, there were an outbreak of smallpox, the most frightening weapon in the bioterrorism arsenal. The smallpox virus no longer exists except in two official repositories and in clandestine laboratories in at least three nations. The virus spreads through the air. You can catch it simply by standing close enough to an infected person to carry on a conversation. The sicker the infected person, the more contagious he or she is. People with compromised immune systems would be acutely vulnerable to both smallpox and the smallpox vaccine, the only means currently available to thwart the disease. They would also spread smallpox far more efficiently than most victims, because they would emit more viral particles with every breath, says Peter Jahrling, chief scientific adviser to the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute for Infectious Diseases at Ft. Detrick, Maryland. "Having a lot of immune-compromised people during a smallpox outbreak will be like pouring kerosene on the fire," he says. And yet thanks to HIV privacy laws and civil liberties statutes, quarantining such people—both for their own protection and everybody else's—would be almost impossible without cumbersome court orders or a declaration of martial law.

This isn't to say we should repeal all HIV privacy laws, which, after all, reflect a genuine concern about discrimination. But it does mean that the law should give public health officials authority to exercise extraordinary powers during times of crisis—and that officials at all levels should know what authority they have and when to use it. If we don't, says Terry O'Brien, former assistant state's attorney general of Minnesota, America may well experience real-life versions of the horrifying simulations in Colorado and Oklahoma City. "Either everyone will be frozen with fear and [be] unable to act," he says, "or we are going to overreact and start shooting people on the basis of mere suspicions." Most of us have no memory of a time when epidemics like the 1918 influenza outbreak killed indiscriminately. Here's hoping we don't have to experience a real outbreak before we realize that when it comes to public health, temporarily sacrificing a little liberty may be the price for staying alive.

This article originally ran in the October 29, 2001 issue of the magazine.