Inside, by the window in my room, lay a small Afghan treasure, a 1998 diary of a former guest. It was his learning journal—English sentences, notes about computer programs in Dari (a dialect of Persian that is one of the main Afghan languages), instructions on writing humanitarian aid and business reports. The exercises of a man determined to make something of himself, the kind of man Naipaul mocked in his harsher works about the borrowed ambitions of men from the developing world. His pages read like found poetry, filled with Afghan history and the intrusion of "international community lingo." Here is just a sampling:

"[Y]ou are like a winter's day; short, dark and dirty."

"He expressed deep regret over the continuation of bloodshed in Afghanistan."

"It was as pleasant a day as I have ever spent."

"He is reputed the best engineer."

"What would you do if you governed the world?"

Then came a list of vocabulary. "Assassinate, landslide, defect, project, bullet, enhance, vicious, raid, dissidence, war crime committed, radiation, combat, crude inception." Then a page of prayers in Arabic and the words in English: "To know Allah's will is our greatest treasure, to do Allah's will is our greatest pleasure."

WHETHER IT’S 25 years of war or the culture of the mountains, much of Afghanistan still sustains itself as people did in the Middle Ages. Each mountainside village is a tableau in shades of sand and gold, houses of smooth stone walls cobbled along the riverbeds, drying maize blanketing the rooftops. Yoked oxen pull wooden plows as they have since the wars of the desert tribes 2,000 years ago. You get to know the few other voyagers on the road at the travelers' lodges, mud and straw huts with smoky rooms where they serve tea and tud, a fruit filled with energy that the mujahedin carried around in bags to fuel their fight against the Soviets.

Trundling along the empty roads through the most spectacular mountains, valleys, rising-and-falling sand and mud formations, you begin to apprehend the full meaning of inshallah—if Allah wills it. If your car breaks down, you may not see another for hours, only donkeys and shepherds; night may fall. The debris of the Soviets' humiliating defeat, their tanks, armored personnel carriers, rockets, cluster bombs, have been absorbed into the unforgiving Central Asian environment of sand and wind. They form roadside reinforcers, jungle gyms for kids. Tank shells make vases or, lined up together, form the border of a walkway. The old Soviet stone and mud brick barracks were taken over by Massoud's men. Russian TV loves to air this historical detritus to remind the government of its past folly.

By the fourth day, our engine was miserable. Sometimes we had to get out and walk. We were just beginning to climb the 15,000 feet to the mountain paths, and our Toyota couldn't take any more. Neither could we, in our halfconscious, oxygen-deprived state. It was tempting to give in as we asked ourselves, "Where are we trying to get to anyway?" But the engine revived and our driver gave himself over completely to hashish, smoking it from dawn until way past midnight, for we were hardly stopping for breaks anymore. As we began our descent, back in the truck, Tahir, our jokester driver, put on my black Ray-Bans beneath his checkered black-and-white head cloth. Leaning back in his gray tunic and full beard, he turned up the Afghan love song of Ahmed Zahir, a popular singer killed in the 1970s, which had droned on for 40 hours. It was the only cassette we had and it was disintegrating in sync with the motor. He gripped the wheel, growled, howled, and pushed full speed ahead, flying over shards of the mountain. The Russian and the Austrian in the back were as giddy as children on a roller coaster ride. I had no feeling left whatsoever.

That night we pulled into a high-mountain guest house. A scruffy boy showed me the fresh trout he'd just pulled out of the river, but there wouldn't be any left for the guests, the owner said. Later they offered eggs, but those never arrived either. "Sorry, we just finished them," the owner said. The hyperactive young driver in the other pickup truck, which had been following our same journey, shook his head at my ragged hair and dust-encrusted clothes and said, "You shouldn't come here, you have such better accommodations in America." I was ashamed at my reply, but it was the sleeplessness. "Your men came to America. We had to come here." A stupid thing to say on several fronts, but he laughed anyway.

FINALLY, THE NEXT DAY we began our descent into the Panjshir Valley, where our driver Tahir was born. Everywhere rivulets ran down the mountains, creating clusters of fertile grain and yellowing poplar ash and willow trees. As the landscape grew more fertile, it also grew more littered with war. Almost every home and shop had a black cross hung outside with white Islamic prayers scripted in memory of the fallen hero, Ahmed Shah Massoud. There were huge marble homes beside the river, built on the emeralds found in the Panjshir and probably on the heroin trade. It is said that the Taliban process the poppy and then sell it to the Alliance members in the Panjshir, who then transport it north to the ferry, then on to the Tajik border guards. The Massoud legends have reached their peak here in the valley, where a few working tanks are kept, along with Russian multiple rocket launchers and Russian MI8 helicopters. And, of course, war hospitals and prison camps where you can see Arabs, Chechens, and Pakistani prisoners of war dressed in black robes and white headdresses working the fields.

After dark we pulled into Jabal Saraj, the town closest to the front lines where Taliban rockets still could not reach us. In the center of town sits a compound that houses CNN, the ministry of foreign affairs, and the hotel quartering dozens of news teams. As I got out of the car to greet an old photographer friend with a flair for drama, he picked me up and spun me around. The crowd of 50 men became 100. It was dark and uncomfortable, and as I walked away, framed on either side by ten men, a radio crew put a microphone to my mouth and the reporter asked in his thick, French-accented English, "You just arrived? Did you see how those hundred men wanted to eat you?" "I'm new here," I said. "I know nothing. Interview someone else." But no, no, no, we just saw it and want to know how does it feel as a woman to have all these men about to eat you alive with their eyes. As a woman, we want to know how does it feel? "Je m'enfou." I don't care. "C'est tout." "Merci beaucoup," they said.

SIX DAYS AFTER setting out from Dushanbe, in search of the foot soldiers at the front lines of this new, twenty-first century war, I went to Bagram, where a friend introduced me to his uncle, a local commander. Outside Bagram village lies a sprawling airbase about 22 miles north of Kabul. It will be a strategic operations base if America tries to flush the Taliban out of the capital. For now, it is a tired front line of wrecked, rusting metal homes with their roofs blown off, and shell-blasted barracks built by the Russians. The Talibs control one half, the Alliance the other.

In a big, old, crumbling house with a handsome mosaic archway still partially intact, we found one of the foot soldiers, a boy who looked 17, dressed in a black corduroy tunic, with black eyes and curly hair, a hint of a mustache, and smooth olive skin. And, of course, a Kalashnikov. His name was Baba Saheb, and he's been fighting for five years, ever since the Taliban swept in, burned down his school, and he picked up a gun. He needed no training—his father, uncle, and brother had all fought in the wars of the past 25 years. And, as he said, every Afghan child knows how to use a Kalashnikov and an RPG.

Three years earlier, the front line came to his house and the Taliban swept north, forcing the Alliance to retreat from here. "Ahmed Massoud commanded us to come back, and three days later we had the Taliban soldiers encircled." Baba pointed to an open road heading east. There had been so many dead Taliban lining the pavement. He said, "Look, you can still see the Taliban turban hanging from the tree." A long, green fabric rose and fell in the wind. When I asked him what he thought of the American bombing of Kabul, he wasn't particularly fazed. "We're fighting to save our country from terrorists and Pakistanis, as we always have. If the Americans want us to help them fight terrorists, we will." The Americans' political alliance with the Pakistanis had little influence on Baba's thinking, for he knew where the Taliban got their main support.

We were standing on what was left of his roof, perched behind an aluminum chimney, looking at the Taliban on a roof not far away. And Baba's friend, Saizal, decked out in ragged mujahedin-wear—a black-and-white scarf wrapped over his head, a gray tunic over an argyle sweater, black Adidas—switched on his walkie-talkie and asked me, "Do you want to speak to one?" "Talib," he called out. "Lungi, lungi, it's pakul." The two Afghan head coverings that will soon become a cartoonist's ready-made symbol for good and evil: The lungi is a Taliban turban; the pakul is a rolled-up wool khaki hat worn by the mujahedin and ordinary Afghans. A scratchy reply came back from the Talib: "I'm putting snuff in my mouth—I can't talk with you now." A few minutes later, a round of greetings and curses were exchanged, and Saizal said, "Hey, you're not Afghan." The Talib said, "I am. We're all Muslims, we are brothers, and anything you want we'll do for you." Saizal warned him gently, "Soon you will have to flee. Something is about to happen. So keep yourself warm." The Talib told Saizal that his commander was coming and the static stopped. "Why are you afraid of your commander, Talib?" Saizal mocked. "You see, I'm not afraid of mine." (Rumor has it that Taliban commanders have forbidden the holy warriors from using their walkie-talkies for fear they'll be lured into defecting to the Alliance side.)

For Saizal and Talib and Baba, these are the banal rituals of daily life in the trenches and along the rooftops around Bagram airport—a spot that has suddenly been lofted onto the world's stage as potentially one of the key strategic outposts in America's war on terrorism. One bearded man who has been sitting on his roof with his Kalashnikov has become the embodiment of evil, and the other bearded man who has been on his roof for years with his Kalashnikov now embodies the good fight.

This article originally ran in the October 29, 2001 issue of the magazine.