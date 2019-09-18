Changes in the House: a Prediction

There are, on the other hand, persuasive reasons to expect Republican losses. Among them are the historical pattern of gains in Presidential election years followed by losses in succeeding midterm elections (the surge and decline theory), the limited number of swing districts available to a Republican challenge, and the consequences of the business cycle for the party in power. The surge and decline argument for a Nixon loss is a straightforward extrapolation of the past. Only four times in this century —1908, 1916, 1956, and 1960—has the party winning the Presidency failed to increase its strength in the House; only once since the Civil War, 1934, has the Presidential party not lost House seats in the following midterm election. This recurring pattern occurs because the ballyhoo of Presidential elections draws to the polls voters who are greatly influenced by images of candidates, and who vote predominantly for a Presidential candidate and his party's congressional candidates. In mid-term, these marginal voters stay home, and congressmen they had elected two years earlier are sent home.

A first cousin to the surge and decline thesis places great emphasis on the number of incumbents each party has standing for reelection. Since swing districts have dwindled to less than 25 percent of the total, all save the newest members will probably return to protect the Democratic majority in the House.

The business cycle theory has a number of versions. The most common asserts that in bad times voters exact their retribution from the party holding the Presidency. An interesting twist on this theory is that bad times always hurt Republicans, because unemployment stimulates the turnout of Democratic, blue-collar workers. MIT economist Duncan Foley has determined that every one percent increase in the October unemployment rate since the previous election costs the Republicans fifteen seats in the House. Should the unemployment rate October, 1970 be, say, 4.5 percent (in fact, it is 5.5) Foley would predict a Republican loss of 15 seats. Just to hold their own, the Republicans would have to find issues appealing enough to offset the effect of unemployment - no mean task in a midterm election of marginal interest to most voters.

To arrive at a single prediction, we have taken into account the present party strength in the House, the unemployment rate, and the type of election - Presidential or midterm. Our analysis is based on a study of all House elections since 1916. Our prediction is this. Leaving aside for the moment the effects of political and economic cycles, the party in power can expect to retain 87 percent of its membership simply because of the electoral strength of its seasoned incumbents. Republicans therefore enter the race with a base of 168 seats. But the number of seats usually lost in midterm is not proportional to the number of seats won in the Presidential surge. Election results are more accurately predicted by ignoring the size of the surge and forecasting a constant midterm loss of 17 seats for the party in power. This midterm decline would reduce Republican seats to 151, a loss of 41.

The increase in the unemployment rate will exact additional seats from the Republicans. Our estimates are milder than those of Foley. We have found the price of unemployment for the party in power to average about four seats for every one percent increase in the rate since the previous election, depending on fluctuations in the unemployment rate before the election, the consistent rise in unemployment over the past eight months should cost the Republicans between four and eight seats - or a total of 45 to 49 seats.