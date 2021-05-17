Franco Then the Army?

The UMD has a generally leftist orientation, to judge from its original manifesto, entitled “Where Are the Captains?” The manifesto charges that the regime “misled us in our young years with [its] imperialist ideas … [it] delivered the country to the power of multinational companies and to the North American capitalist empire.” However the Union claims to believe in political pluralism. It takes the view that free political parties should replace the present system to decide Spain’s future “along the path of freedom.” At that time, it says, the army will return to its barracks “to fulfill the mission that corresponds to it in a society in an advanced phase of development.”

With the impending end of the Franco regime, the UMD may soon find itself in direct conflict with the old military establishment over how the succession will work out. Under the law, the hand-picked Cortes (parliament) and the Council of the Realm, a figurehead group, has eight days from Franco’s death or resignation to confirm Juan Carlos as chief of state and name him king. Franco’s assumption had always been that the armed forces and the police would assure a peaceful transition in cooperation with the premier, a post now held by Carlos Arias Navarro. Those eight days could prove to be critical for Spain—and are unpredictable.

THE ARMED FORCES are headed by generals and admirals, most of them of extreme rightist persuasion, who were picked by Franco for their loyalty to him and his regime. Most of them were his Civil war companions. On October 11, Franco reshuffled the top commands in an apparent effort to bolster the military establishment following the tensions that had arisen in the wake of the execution, late in September, of five men charged with killing members of the Guardia Civil, the 40,000-man national paramilitary police. Lt. Gen. Angel Campano, an ultra rightist who signed the death warrants, was transferred from his post as commander of the Madrid military region to become head of the Guardia Civil, regarded by many as the mainstay of the regime. Lt. Gen. Jose Vega Rodriguez was relieved of the command of the Guardia Civil because of his alleged liberal sympathies. Lt. Gen. Felix Alvarez Arenas, another top Franco loyalist, was brought from the southern military region in Sevilla to take over the Madrid region, the most important in the country. Three days later, a group of top military commanders issued a public statement assuring Franco and the regime of the armed forces’ loyalties.

Some political observers in Madrid believe that this was done to counter the UMD’s growing influence and the spreading unhappiness in the armed forces. It is no secret that many army officers resented the fact that Franco had ordered the military to hold courts-martial of Basque separatist and leftist revolutionaries charged with the killing of Guardia Civil and regular police officials. The trials wholly lacked due process, with the defense unable to present its case adequately. As one officer remarked privately, “these people were terrorists and should have been tried, but the army doesn’t want to do Franco’s dirty work at this stage in the political situation.” Another element in the dissatisfaction of many young officers was that in the latest round of appointments Franco failed to promote to lieutenant general one of the most promising senior officers of the new generation, Maj. Gen. Manuel Gutierrez Mellado, who is known to have friends among liberals and has been pushing for reforms in the armed forces. One of the UMD’s complaints is that Franco had been consistently bypassing highly educated and modern-minded officers in favor of his political friends in the armed forces.