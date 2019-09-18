Cloud Nine

Somebody Fouled Up

The pursuit of happiness shapes our manufacture and consumption, work and leisure, conservation and despoliation - activities which can’t go on freely and simultaneously without colliding. You can’t cut a redwood and enjoy its natural majesty, too. It’s the part of public policy to decide how many trees should stand to give pleasure, and how many should be sacrificed to the pursuit of profit by loggers and builders.

In his message to Congress on the environment early this year, President Nixon recommended we “conserve what we have” and “repair the damage already done.” He didn’t mean conserve everything or repair all the damage, since we’re bound to use up some of nature’s gifts and we can’t undo all that’s been done wrong for the past hundred years. But we can begin making more rational, humane decisions about the life that’s worth living, and it need not be a life of poverty. The control and elimination of pollution, the protection of irreplaceable natural resources, beautifying the land, all these must go hand in hand with the prospering of industry. The goal is balance between profiting from and protecting the environment.

James Ridgeway notes in his new book, The Politics of Ecology, that “virtually all our modern programs for controlling pollution begin with the premise that controlling pollution is essential for industrial growth.” Early in this century, progressives and Republican “conservationists,” of whom Theodore Roosevelt was the leading champion, sought to develop resources in an “efficient” manner. “While many people remember the conservationists as forces of good, fighting it out with the special interests to save the land from savage rape, it must be remembered that they were not socialists. They objected to bad business, not to the idea of business. In practice, large corporations could most easily afford to take up the planning and efficiency concepts advocated by the conservationists.”

To the extent that the ecology crusade of 1970 appeals to the President and intelligent businessmen, it appeals to them as altogether consistent with making a buck. Robert O. Anderson, the chairman of Atlantic Richfield, said recently that the auto and petroleum industries “have in some cases valued the wrong kind of efficiency … In the case of the automobile, we have placed a greater value on the kind of efficiency that results in high speed and fast pickup. We should have been—and must now—place a greater value on efficiency of fuel consumption to reduce both pollution and the fuel required per mile of travel.” This view is quite compatible with recycling waste metal, paper and glass (see “The Consumer” by Eliot Marshall, p. 27), with controlling auto emissions and such. For the new technology of pollution control invites rising profits. When there is money to be made from pollution abatement, or if the public can be made to pay for it, corporations will buy stock in the crusade.