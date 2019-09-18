Birds and Bees

USDA scientists are testing a new form of DDT which they claim degrades almost immediately. That would help prevent more poisoning in the future. As the disastrous effects of DDT on the American environment become more evident, however, the government is increasing its shipments of the chemical to underdeveloped countries—mostly in Asia and South American—under the aegis of Agency for International Development and the World Health Organization. Exports topped 100 million pounds in 196S, a 30 percent increase over 1967. AID officials claim that DDT is essential for malaria control. They note that the DDT is usually sprayed inside houses, minimizing its leakage in the environment; they fail to add that such spraying maximizes DDT contamination of the people who live there. Vast quantities of the insecticide are also used on crops. Indiscriminate spraying has reportedly killed some wildlife, and Argentina is concerned over growing DDT accumulations in its prized cattle. But, says one top AID official, “we have seen very few instances where harmful results of DDT are . . . permanent.”

WHILE THE AGRICULTURE Department battles conservationists who attack its sanctions of 2,4,5-T and DDT, it is quietly preparing a $200 million, 12-year program which will dump 450 million pounds of the insecticide Mirex over cities and fields in nine southeastern states. Government officials bill the program as the last phase of the fire ant eradication program, authorized by Congress in 1957 on a cost-sharing basis with the states. The government started its aerial bombardments last month, over the cries of scientists who fear Mirex will poison millions of acres, possibly killing wildlife.

“The history of the fire ant program makes your hair curl,” says Ray Johnson, assistant director of research at the Interior’s Bureau of Sport Fisheries and Wildlife. USDA began battling the fire ant (famed for its sting and the dirt mounds it lives in), 13 years ago, using dieldrin and heptachlor. The fire ant population spread, but thousands of animals died. In 1962 the government switched to Mirex, which tests in the Interior’s Gulf Breeze, Fla. laboratories showed had no harmful effects on animals. They were wrong. In 1968 millions of blue crabs and shrimp died from Mirex poisoning off the Atlantic coast from North Carolina to Florida, putting plenty of fishermen out of business. So last year, a curious chemist repeated the laboratory experiments watching the test animals for ten days rather than the standard 96 hours. A miniscule one part per billion of Mirex in sea water killed 11 percent of the shrimp tested. In another experiment, 78 percent of 19 mallard ducks tested dropped dead after ten days.

Since 1957 the federal government and states have already spent $70 million trying to kill the fire ant, but it is alive and thriving in the South. The new and supposedly final phase of the program calls for treating 120 million acres, applying three separate treatments six months apart over one area at a time. Old bombers drop the Mirex in the form of a corncob grit bait doused with soybean oil—about 737,000 granules per acre. Convinced that Mirex actually does kill shellfish, program directors have agreed to stop spreading the insecticide over estuaries and waterways. “The accuracy of the planes is the best I’ve ever seen,” exclaims Johnson—although he notes that Mirex is still showing up in water. On land, officials aren’t worried that animals may inadvertently eat the bait and die of Mirex poisoning, or pass it on to humans. “The ants will remove most of the bait, and haul it into their mounds,” says USDA agricultural research director Leo G. K. Iveson. Animals are eating the Mirex somehow: zoologist Denzel Ferguson discovered 150 parts per million in songbirds, as long as one year after an area had been doused with Mirex. (FDA will confiscate meat with more than 7 parts per million). The Agriculture Department is still waiting for results of a field testing program, to see if animals might die from Mirex after all. The studies won’t be completed for eight months. Researchers haven’t found any Mirex-packed carcasses yet, but as Interior Department investigator Tom Carver points out, “if an animal is killed in nature, its predators dispose of it quickly.”

While no one has conclusively proven that Mirex poisons animals in nature, opponents of the program argue that far too much doubt exists to justify continuing what will be the most massive insect eradication campaign in the nation’s history. “There are too many things we don’t know about Mirex,” says Ferguson, “sophisticated biological data like its effect on hormones, enzymes, and metabolism.” Studies by the National Cancer Institute found Mirex induces cancer in mice; the HEW Research pesticide commission accordingly urged that the pesticide be used only where advantages to human health clearly outweigh the potential hazards. A scientist-dominated conservation group called CLEAN (Committee for Leaving the Environment of America Natural) and the Environmental Defense Fund are seeking a court injunction to suspend the program pending more research. But Iveson has declared flatly that the project can’t be delayed. “Research has not developed data showing that Mirex has caused significant harm to a nontarget environment,” Iveson has told CLEAN; he adds “a delay in the program would give advantage to the pest which may never be recaptured.”

Prominent entomologists don’t think the ant can be eradicated under any conditions. A report by the National Research Council of the National Academy2O of Sciences—commissioned specially by USDA in 1967 -concluded that “an eradication of the fire ant is not now biologically and technically feasible.” That report has never been released.

One colony of fire ants can reproduce and repopulate several square miles in less than three years, according to Harvard entomologist Edward “Wilson, who pioneered research on the ant in the 1950s. No aerial bombardment could ever come close to hitting every mound, which ants often hide in thickets. “If one colony is missed, the entire ant population would spring back in a couple of years,” says Wilson. Even if it were feasible to wipe out the ant, the Academy expressed “grave doubts” whether any attempt to eradicate it would be justified. Most entomologists don’t consider the fire ant a pest worth bothering about. “The fire ant doesn’t damage crops, unlike other pests,” concedes one USDA official. In fact, the ant eats insects that do harm crops, such as the boll weevil. Fire ants don’t hurt farm animals, either. The ant is primarily a people pest: it has a strong bite. William Murray, chairman of an interagency committee that reviews federal pesticide programs, insists the ant can make life hellish for Southern people. “I saw for myself,” he says. “I kicked off the top of a mound, stuck my hand in and let it get stung ten or twelve times.”

Mississippi, North and South Carolina have already started dumping Mirex over their countryside and cities. “Some of us don’t think the program is nearly as necessary as the people in the states think it is,” one top USDA official concedes now, but the department is determined to forge ahead nonetheless. “The people through elected representatives in Congress have asked for the program,” declares Byerly. Murray calls it the department’s “mission.” Byerly isn’t worried the program will be stopped in court. “Any damage which Mirex might do to the environment should be temporary. It should recover within 18 months,” he says. “The balance is in favor of Mirex.”

The public might get some better protection against pesticides if Congress passes Senator Hart’s new bill, which would require immediate suspension of any pesticide whenever there is reasonable doubt about its safety, and which would penalize retail dealers who sell, and homeowners who buy, the banned chemical. But legislation is only a small part of the story. 2,4,5-T, DDT and Mirex are only three of thousands of pesticides which the government is scarcely looking at. What’s the use of new laws if the government doesn’t even know which pesticides are dangerous? USDA is currently reviewing two old-time insecticides, dieldrin and aldrin, both used widely in government programs as well as in homes across the country despite the fact they have caused massive animal kills. HEW’s pesticide commission wanted dieldrin and aldrin severely restricted, but Agriculture won’t act hastily. The department isn’t even considering 2,4-D, the nation’s most popular weedkiller (often mixed with 2,4,5-T or with fertilizer) although National Cancer Institute and FDA tests show that it causes fetal deformities in laboratory animals. All of these chemicals continue in use.

One thing the government has done is form a commission to look into ways of disposing pesticide containers once we’ve already discharged their poisons. For example, 100 million bug bombs sit on the nation’s shelves. “How do you get rid of them?” asks Byerly. “The problem hasn’t been faced up to very well.

This article originally ran in the October 31, 1970 issue of the magazine.