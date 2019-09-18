It is quite possible that $14 million does represent the limits of the London insurers, but this is no consolation for the coastal property owner who wakes up one morning to a blackened beach. If the tanker owners and the oil industry want to reap the savings offered by their new maxi-boats, it is not unreasonable to require them to find the insurance capacity to cover them. And the oil industry, which already enjoys the government-bestowed benefits of protective import quotas, guaranteed high prices for domestic oil, depletion allowances, and tax writeoffs, should bear a special responsibility.

By the same token, these privileged parties should be responsible for absolute liability - the exceptions offered by the Convention for acts of God, war, or third parties place the risks on unfortunate bystanders, not on the individual or enterprise that is in the position to administer, distribute and absorb such risks. “As between the tanker owner carrying the oil and the innocent victim who may not even use oil on his coastal property,” says Allan Mendelsohn, “fundamental principles of equity would demand that the victim be compensated, no matter what may have been the cause of the spill.” Absolute liability is the rule in international air transportation, and it might be argued that the passenger here at least assumes a certain risk that the victim of an oil spill never knew existed.

The Convention is sadly deficient in other areas as well. First, it is limited to vessels “actually carrying oil in bulk as cargo,” which means tankers. Other vessels, which nonchalantly pollute with their cleaning and deballasting operations, receive the legislative green light to continue. And second, the Convention covers only pollution by oil. [President Nixon said, on October 7, that he intends to send the next Congress a bill regulating all ocean dumping and banning the dumping of toxic wastes. Fines would run to $50,000 per violation. Antidumping laws are worthless if not enforced. Rep. Henry Reuss (D, Wise.) last week took the Administration to task for failing to prosecute 40 inland water mercury polluters.]

The Convention may not, as one ecologist quipped, deserve a quick burial at sea, but at best it should receive delayed consideration, especially in light of the fact that a new treaty is being drafted that will probably incorporate virtually absolute liability and an overall ceiling of $30 million. No doubt it will also include the progressive aspects of the proposed Convention: a strict system of financial responsibility, an extension of national jurisdiction to the high seas in cases of oil pollution damages, and a prohibition on ships of nonsignatory nations from trading in the ports of signatory nations. The Nixon Administration contends that it needs ratification of the first Convention to get the second, better one, but its logic on this point is not convincing.

The other Convention prepared at Brussels, on Intervention on the High Seas in Cases of Oil Pollution Casualties, is a rather innocuous agreement that permits signatory nations to “take such measures on the high seas as may be necessary to prevent, mitigate or eliminate grave and imminent danger to their coastline or related interests from pollution or threat of pollution…” This can be considered a codification of common law; England set the precedent by bombing the Torrey Canyon (albeit 10 days too late for the intended purpose of burning all the oil), although the wounded tanker was out of its territorial jurisdiction.

The principal amendment that has been proposed to the 1954 London Convention would slap a total prohibition on oil discharge on the high seas subject to certain specified—and suspiciously arbitrary—exceptions. A tanker, for instance, that is proceeding en route would have the license to release up to 60 litres of oily mixture per mile. The amount so discharged must be limited to 1/15,000 of the total cargo-carrying capacity and must not take place within 50 miles of land.

If the intent here is, as it should be, to cut down or eliminate the estimated three million tons of oil annually discharged by tankers into ocean waters, then legislating the right to discharge is not the way to do it. As a practical matter, tankers must discharge someplace, so it is about time that governments or oil companies were required to build on-shore facilities for that purpose. In any case, the Nixon Administration’s 23 claim that the 60 litres per mile introduces “a practical limit below which pollution has been shown in practical experiments to be neglibile” is astounding in light of statements by Dr. Blumer and other scientists that the federal government has not given them sufficient research funds to decide what the limits should be.

Another exception to the prohibition allows tankers to discharge ballast from a freshly cleaned cargo tank as long as the effluent leaves no visible traces of oil on the surface of the water. This is no innocent exception because, says Dr. Blumer, many of the toxic components of oil are invisible. The application of detergents to a spill makes all the oil invisible without necessarily affecting its toxicity.

The measures coming out of Brussels are, in short, too timid.

This article originally ran in the October 31, 1970 issue of the magazine.