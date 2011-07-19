8. Brooks calls NotW’s actions “horrific” and “abhorrent”: Though she did not to accept culpability for criminal activity, Brooks did call The News of the World’s phone hacking both “horrific” and “abhorrent,” and she apologized for the paper’s actions.



7. Deny, deny, deny: This one isn’t a single event, precisely because the Murdochs and Brooks spent the bulk of the hearing denying any knowledge of any wrongdoing whatsoever—“willful ignorance” became a key term of the hearings quickly. The strategy of consistent denial was obvious, but the MPs were unable to prove the News Corp trio wrong.



6. Rupert says he’s out of touch: A prime example of the “I don’t know what’s going on” excuse, Murdoch maintained that he is “not really in touch,” and that most of his time with newspapers is spent at the Wall Street Journal, not his British properties. He employs 53,000 people, he insisted, so it is impossible for him to know what they are doing at all times (or, it seems, at any time).

5. Rupert defends Singapore: While riffing on the “openness” of various countries, Murdoch turned to Singapore, a nation with notoriously brutal disciplinary and censorship practices, and called it “the most open and clear society in the world.”

4. Rupert defends British “openness”: Explaining that British investigative journalism is more effective than its counterpart across the pond, Murdoch insisted, investigative journalism “does lead to a more transparent society, and I believe we are a better society because of that, and we are an even more open society than the United States.”