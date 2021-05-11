The Whirling Pyramid

The Federal Reserve Board is annoyed: it replies with a statement that between January 2nd and October 1st,—in nine months,—the banks of the country increased their loans for "agricultural, industrial and commercial purposes, by an amount exceeding $1,800,000,000." Therefore it denies the charge that the collapse in prices is owing to a squeeze in credit. The disturbance, it says, is inevitable from circumstances arising out of the world war. Which leaves us where we were, resting upon the reflection that this disturbance is only a little more ominous and likely to be much more disastrous than up-endings of essentially the same character heretofore.

Over all this matter of why prices fall there lies a dimness of insincerity, pretense and passion. While inflation is taking place those who are responsible for it say: "We have nothing to do with it. Besides, there is no such thing. What you call inflation is a legitimate increase of wealth."

The Federal Reserve Board indignantly resented talk of inflation while issuing Federal Reserve currency and Federal Reserve credit in cataracts to the banks of the whole country, not only during the war but for two years thereafter. It particularly denied that we printed money to carry on the war, as all the other countries did; but we did it all the same, issuing first the bonds and then the money the bonds were bought with. So naturally when the process of deflation begins everybody must deny both the fact and the responsibility, since deflation is a sequel to inflation, and inflation was said never to have taken place.