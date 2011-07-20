Each day, more Scotland Yard officers, News International employees, and politicians are being implicated. Indeed, this situation has torched through prominent, agenda-setting public figures, and even some of those not forced to resign will find their position permanently weakened. Consider Prime Minister David Cameron. A key strategy in modern Tory politics is for the front bench to try to prove that they are not, as the nickname goes, “the Nasty Party,” a party that would, metaphorically and literally, steal food from the hands of starving children to provide hor d’oeuvres for a podgy industrialist. But now, Cameron, the party’s leader, will always be answering both for his decision to hire former NotW editor Andy Coulson as communications director and, to a lesser extent, for his friendship with Brooks. (Nick Clegg, deputy prime minister, and Paddy Ashdown, former leader of the Liberal Democrats, both warned Cameron of what has now come to light about Coulson. The conclusion drawn by many is that Cameron must have considered Coulson’s alleged crimes unimportant or ignorable.) So the Tories’ effort to protect their reputation has been badly damaged.

Meanwhile, the undoubted political beneficiary of the scandal is Ed Miliband, goofy leader of the Labour opposition. If it’s not too outdated to reference the TV show Frasier, Miliband is the Niles Crane of British politics, an unprepossessing nerd with a speech impediment (and a Nation internship on his resumé). Prior to the phone-hacking revelations, Miliband seemed pointless—he wasn’t radical enough to appease the unions, nor mainstream enough to appeal to the average voter. (Part of the stagnancy alluded to at the beginning of the article was attributable to Miliband and the lack of credible or inspiring political opposition.) But it’s geekiness that has saved him, and possibly his career: He is clear of implication in the scandal because Brooks never considered him worthy of wasting her legendary schmoozing skills on. He never got invited to all the fun Westminster parties, and so now can wield a truly intimidating amount of justified self-righteousness. He has found his platform—that everyone else is a corrupt sleaze whom he will see taken down, or that he’ll go out in a blaze of glory trying. A tweet Miliband issued Sunday night nicely summed up his newfound mandate as Westminster’s conscience: “Banking crisis, MPs expenses scandal and the hacking revelations all linked – powerful people who think they don’t have to follow the rules.” The next question, of course, which we can’t yet answer, is whether this mentality can hold until the next election and give Labour some much-needed political traction.

In addition to its impact on public thinking and British politics, the scandal has also influenced the British media set up. Broadsheet papers like the Times, Telegraph, and Observer were never going to pick up Sunday readers from the disgraced NotW. So the mess has left the Sun and Daily Mail, reactionary tabloids, to profit from a now untapped readership of millions. It is the increase in the Daily Mail’s power that is most troubling. The News of the World’s methods may have been contemptible, but its content was usually just gossip and filth, romps, vice, and exposés. There was a shrugging, almost cheerful knowingness in its coverage. In contrast, the Daily Mail is about prurience and disapproval, about telling its readers that everything is getting worse, whether because of frisky youth, shifty immigrants, or because the nebulous concept of ‘‘Englishness’’ is being eroded by shadowy forces. Hopefully, the demise of one tabloid will not lead to the dominance of another, with a far more insidious message.

So the public’s view of their country and its institutions is shifting, and power, in both politics and the media, is in flux. Change was needed, but it remains to be seen whether it was the kind that’s been instigated by News International’s spectacular shame. Newly empowered politicians may simply morph back into the establishment once their rhetoric has earned them a few votes, and a new, but oddly similar paper may take over the role of “advising” politicians and police, backed up with the threat of front-page humiliation.



Victoria Beale works on the Books desk of the Financial Times in London. You can follow her on Twitter @victoriabeale.