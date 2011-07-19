On Tuesday, Parliament’s hearing on News Corp was abruptly interrupted after a protester rushed toward Rupert Murdoch and tried to hit him in the face with shaving cream. The protester was identified as British comedian Jonnie Marbles, who tweeted about his intentions before the attack. “It is a far better thing that I do now than I have ever done before (at)splat,” he tweeted, riffing off Charles Dickens’s A Tale of Two Cities. The incident caused an uproar, but Murdoch was certainly not the first public figure to be “creamed,” so to speak. Here’s a collection of other airborne attacks, by pie, glitter, shoe, and more, caught on tape.

Ann Coulter

Ann Coulter was pied by “Al Pieda” operatives Phillip Edgar Smith and William Zachary Wolff during a speech at the University of Arizona in 2004.

Bill Gates