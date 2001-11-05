Ben Lilliston says I argued that "'antiglobalization' protesters hate the United States." He's wrong. I argued that some anti-globalization protesters hate the United States and that "the antiglobalization movement is not unified in its disdain for America. It is divided by it." Even more dishonestly, he quotes me as writing that in this war, "domestic political dissent is immoral"—a statement he calls "McCarthy-style" But he conveniently leaves out the rest of the sentence. What I wrote was that "domestic political dissent is immoral without a prior statement of national solidarity." Immoral is not illegal; I think flag burners are immoral too, but I don't want them arrested. My point was that when the United States is under siege from people who hate us, critics of U.S. policy--be they Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson on the right or the anti-globalization movement on the left--should disassociate themselves from those within their ranks who share that hatred. Lilliston could have spared us his pious indignation had he actually read what I wrote.

Driver's seat

TO THE EDITORS:

Gregg Easterbrook's article "Open Door Policy" was full of flaws (October 1). As a captain for a major U.S. air carrier, I can tell you that transponders don't transmit location or speed to air traffic control (ATC). Only altitude and a unique code that is assigned to each aircraft are transmitted to the radar; a computer at the ATC facility derives all else. Transponders are on from takeoff to landing and, for the most part, are turned on manually. Not all aircraft have cockpit windows that "pop out"--the Lockheed L-1011 and the Boeing 747 being two. However I do think that stronger cockpit doors would be a good idea.

Sky marshals would indeed be expensive. And who would bear that cost? Ultimately the public, of course. But do you realize how inelastic an aircraft seat is? Just add it to the price of the ticket? Why do you think airline management gets so bent out of shape whenever "fees" are added? Market inelasticity and extremely slim profit margin result in declining revenue. You can't just raise ticket prices at will.

The most implausible idea yet is the "panic button." Easterbrook is correct in saying that an entire flight can be made "without anyone ever touching the yoke or throttles"--almost. One must still "touch" quite a few buttons; it isn't as automatic as he thinks.

The thought that our training is outdated is true--well, after that fateful Tuesday anyway. I don't think it would be so easy to hijack an airliner now. I think the next guy who pulls a knife on an airplane will get pummeled to death by the passengers.

CAPTAIN ROBERT GALLUP

Atlanta, Georgia

TO THE EDITORS:

As a former air crewman in Navy patrol planes, I certainly agree with Easterbrook's call for steel cockpit doors that would remain closed, but some of his other proposals represent safety hazards to flight. First, transponders that could not be turned off in the event of a fire could cause the loss of the aircraft: The electricity powering the transponder could continue to fuel a fire. Second, a "panic-button system" would also have to have a means to remove power for the above reason. Further, what if the system self-engaged and could not be turned off? How would it be able to alter course to avoid other traffic, abort landings when necessary, etc.? Third, while I cannot say that air marshals should not be armed, a bullet piercing the aircraft skin would cause a very rapid--if not "explosive" decompression, and the combination of the skin rupture and explosive decompression could cause the loss of the aircraft.

WILLIAM WILGUS

Director The Public Cause Network

Silver Springs, Florida

GREGG EASTERBROOK REPLIES:

To Robert Gallup's complaint, I was trying to write in easy-to-grasp language for a reading audience that is primarily not composed of airline pilots. Gallup is right of course that transponders do not transmit airspeed or position, but the codes they send, and the way they cooperate with ground radars, help flight controllers to ascertain such things--a reason controllers often have trouble locating general-aviation aircraft flying without transponders. His point that not all aircraft have pop-out windows is an important one, though mainly regarding the 747, since the L-1011 is just shy of retired.

To William Wilgus's objections, the automated transponders on some new corporate jets must have a fire-defeat feature, but I admit I don't know what it is. My article noted that any panic-button system would need a deactivation code. It seems to me the panic button, which would operate from information already stored in the aircraft, would be less prone to techno-snafus than the "remote piloting" idea being batted around in Washington right now, under which the FAA could assume full command of aircraft systems from the ground, and someone in a control tower would have to become a junior captain. Finally, on the subject of handguns in the cockpit, the idea may be good or bad, but the Air Line Pilots Association proposal specifies that weapons be loaded with "frangible" rounds incapable of breaching the hull. And consider, military pilots have been wearing sidearms for years without shooting themselves down.

Fighting words

TO THE EDITORS:

Reasonable people can disagree about how justice should be achieved, and I disagree strongly with the views expressed by Eliot A. Cohen ("How to Fight," September 24). Cohen's screed urges that the United States wage unlimited war against the terrorists who struck the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and the countries that harbor them. Cohen's remarks are deeply disturbing because, as he concedes, they are totally inconsistent with the constitutional principles that this country has historically stood for (not to mention the longstanding moral positions and beliefs I thought were held by the editors of THE NEW REPUBLIC). I was particularly outraged by Cohen's suggestion that, in order to wage war successfully against the terrorists, the United States must engage in "outright assassination"--conduct that he accurately points out Americans have "flinched at" up to now and rightly so.

I continue to flinch. While it may be morally acceptable in certain rare circumstances for one sovereign nation to wage war against another where armies fire upon armies and death is an unfortunate but necessary evil, it is totally unacceptable for this country, the home of a constitution that is the envy of the world, to engage in outright murder for revenge, which is exactly what Cohen advocates. Cohen also suggests that, in waging war against terrorism, we will "pay a price ... in the full scope of our personal liberties" However--as Jeffrey Rosen so cogently points out in "Law and Order," the article preceding Cohen's--it is unlikely that the suspension of our liberties will have any effect whatsoever on reducing the threat of terrorism.

PAUL F. MACRI

Lewiston, Maine