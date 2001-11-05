Last month the Nobel Committee did something completely useless: It awarded its Peace Prize to Kofi Annan and the United Nations. Was it the UN's anti-racism conference—with its agenda formulated largely in Tehran—that won over the committee? Or perhaps Annan's personal accomplishments—for instance his role, as head of UN peacekeeping in 1995, in pulling blue helmets out of Srebrenica so the Serbs could rape and murder the city's residents without international interference?

The Nobel Peace Prize has value only when it embarrasses a government by focusing attention on some ugly pocket of repression it would like the world to ignore. Desmond Tutu's Peace Prize in 1984 helped fuel the global anti-apartheid movement. Aung San Suu Kyi's in 1991 made Myanmar a human rights cause celebre. Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo and Jose Ramos-Horta's in 1996 made it harder for Indonesia to cover up its brutality in East Timor. And the Nobel Committee could have embarrassed exactly the right government this year had it chosen jailed Egyptian academic Saad Eddin Ibrahim.

Ibrahim, an internationally respected sociologist, was sentenced to seven years in prison this May on a number of trumped up charges that amount to this: He challenged Hosni Mubarak to hold free elections, respect Egypt's Coptic Christian minority, and make real peace with Israel. He is exactly the kind of person Arab governments want the world to ignore—because he exposes just how vicious and corrupt they really are. And he is exactly the kind of person the world—and particularly the U.S.—needs to champion if we want to win the war on terrorism.

The United States today faces the same dilemma it faced over and over during the cold war. Some of our supposed allies in the war against terrorism—Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan—violate the very democratic principles we are fighting to defend. But the fundamentalists they repress are even more illiberal and certainly more hostile to the United States. So, as with cold war autocracies like Chile and the Philippines, the United States must now decide whether to back pro-Western Muslim tyrannies—and thus earn their people's wrath—or push democracy and gamble that it will produce more stable, and more honorable, allies in the long run.