The Clinton years proved no better. The administration's response to the bioterror danger was typified by National Security Adviser Anthony Lake's response to a 1994 warning from renowned microbiologist Joshua Lederberg. "Do I really have to worry about that?" Lake said, according to the book Germs: Biological Weapons and America's Secret War. "I've got enough on my plate right now."

Over subsequent years, as terrorist episodes accumulated—the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, the 1995 Aum Shinrikyo gas attack in the Tokyo subway, the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing—administration officials paid greater lip service to the anthrax threat, but that was about it. In 1997 Defense Secretary William Cohen terrified Cokie Roberts with a five-pound bag of sugar on the ABC talk show "This Week," warning, "This amount of anthrax could be spread over a city—let's say the size of Washington. It would destroy at least half the population of that city." But Cohen's proposed response—a plan to vaccinate all 2.4 million members of the U.S. armed services—would have done little for the civilian population of Washington or any other city. What's more, it wasn't even fully implemented. The program was interrupted due to logistical problems after inoculations began on only 520,000 troops.

In 1997 Bill Clinton finally took a personal interest in bioterrorism—bizarrely, after reading Richard Preston's The Cobra Event, a pulp thriller about a killer virus that makes people claw out their own eyes. Soon afterward Clinton called a bioterror attack "highly likely" and, in his final two budgets, sought huge spending increases for biodefense. In 1998, for instance, he proposed $51 million to help create "a civilian stockpile of antidotes, antibiotics and vaccines"—including anthrax vaccine. But according to The New York Times, Health and Human Services officials talked Clinton out of new money for vaccines, convincing him to shift it to antibiotics and other priorities. The following year Clinton considered a plan to vaccinate police officers, firefighters, and other "first responders." But that idea, too, went nowhere. The United States didn't even have enough vaccine to inoculate its soldiers.

But indifference was only one reason the government didn't aggressively pursue a vaccine. Another was hysteria—in particular the minor frenzy provoked by the Pentagon's effort to vaccinate U.S. troops. The program began during the Gulf war, when then-Defense Secretary Dick Cheney and then-Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Colin Powell pushed to inoculate 150,000 American soldiers. Yet this relatively uncontroversial plan became a political disaster following Cohen's 1997 decision to extend the vaccinations to all U.S. troops. After early recipients of the vaccine complained of side effects ranging from ringing ears to swollen testicles, the program quickly became a vessel for free-floating distrust of the government, fueled by paranoia over a possible "Gulf War syndrome" that was still raging among well-organized veterans. Thousands of troops, most of whom had been stationed in the Gulf, complained about strange maladies that doctors were never able to identify and which some chalked up to psychological stress. Mistrust of the government skyrocketed when the Pentagon belatedly admitted that troops destroying Iraqi chemical weapons might have been exposed to them, kindling memories of Agent Orange.

In this climate, conspiracy theories ran rampant. Websites promoting a Black Helicopter view of the world sprang up across the Internet. "ANTHRAX VACCINE: CURE OR CONSPIRACY?" asked one. "President Clinton won't take the vaccine because he's no fool." Zealous lawyers, including Mark Zaid of the James Madison Project, a crusader against government secrecy, took the opportunity to dredge up every embarrassing Pentagon document that he could legally acquire. For instance, when Zaid found a draft army memo that would indemnify potential vaccine manufacturers from the "unusually hazardous" legal risks of the job, he treated it as proof the Pentagon didn't trust its own program. In a typical press release, Zaid said the Pentagon might have used methods similar "to that which we condemned the Nazis [for] performing 50 years ago ... our troops have been used as guinea pigs." Zaid had willing allies in Congress, like Clinton-hating Indiana Congressman Dan Burton, whose House Government Reform Committee released a scathing report last year accusing the military of a "post Gulf War panic over apparent weaknesses in chemical and biological warfare defenses." And the mass media took the paranoiacs seriously, with newspapers around the country—as well as glossy magazines like People and Vanity Fair—writing sympathetic accounts of the vaccine critics. Soon the Pentagon was confronted with hundreds of troops who were risking court martial or leaving the service altogether rather than take the vaccine.