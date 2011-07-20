Meanwhile, of course, Republicans in Congress devised a legislative version of CCB, which passed the House last night by a vote of 234 to 190. It’s arguably a bit milder than the original proposal, as it exempts Social Security and Medicare from immediate cuts and phases in the GDP triggers on spending. But despite all the talk of the House vote (and a prospective, if doomed, vote in the Senate) being a meaningless Kabuki exercise that just wastes time before a “real deal” is negotiated between congressional leaders and the White House, it’s worth remembering that 38 House members and 12 Senators (plus those nine presidential candidates and virtually every conservative group you’ve ever heard of) not only endorsed the CCB legislation, but signed the pledge, which effectively makes them unavailable in any deal-making exercise. In other words, even if GOP leaders in Congress pull their forelocks in obeisance to the commands of Wall Street and endorse a debt limit deal, the lines to their office doors of Members seeking a sanctioned “free vote” against it will be very long, and many will cast a nihilistic vote for default no matter what.

The logic of CCB itself gives away the potentially disastrous stance of its adherents. Republicans are taking this very hard line not, as is so often asserted, as a way of returning to the GOP’s ancient creed of deficit hawkery, abandoned in favor of supply-side free lunch nostrums in the 1980s and beyond. Yes, it has indeed become fashionable again for conservatives to deplore the public debts being passed on to future generations, a habit that they generally lost during the administration of George W. Bush. But when you look at the content of the CCB proposal, pledge, or bill, it’s obvious the “balance” part of the formula is entirely subordinate to “cut” and “cap,” and to another phrase not in the headline: “tax limitation.” CCB rules out revenue increases as an element of budget-balancing and erects the kind of super-majority requirement against future revenue increases that has done so much to frustrate budget-balancing in California. Moreover, it makes huge cuts in spending both a statutory and a constitutional mandate, and only then, with government shrunken and taxes frozen, will it enable a balanced budget.

Until now, modern conservatives have typically supported two basic models for dealing with unbalanced federal budgets: the “supply-side” theory, in which lower marginal tax rates will produce sufficient new revenues not only to pay for themselves but to align revenues with spending, and the “starve the beast” theory, in which deficits deliberately created through tax cuts can be useful in creating downward pressure on spending—with the political pain of spending cuts being shared by the two parties, or more often than not, ironically, by Democrats constrained to exhibit fiscal discipline. Republicans with an atavistic attachment to balanced budgets as ends in themselves were typically denounced in harsh terms like Newt Gingrich’s famous putdown of Bob Dole as “tax collector for the welfare state.”

Unlike older versions of a balanced budget constitutional amendment, CCB bridges these two models. It is compatible with supply-side theories, in the unlikely event that they are ever proven right, and is essentially a mechanism for “starving the beast” if they are not. It’s a tax-cutting and government-shrinking machine flying under the false flag of simply keeping the national checkbook balanced.

It’s appropriate, therefore, that CCB has become the vehicle of Republicans determined to avoid any bipartisan solution to the country’s fiscal problems. Their affection for the measure, particularly among those who have adopted it as the only acceptable approach, makes it clear they don’t much care about deficits and debts if dealing with them interferes with their agenda of cutting taxes and limiting government to only those functions it performed in the distant past. That the CCB pledge could produce a debt default perfectly reflects the priority conservatives have assigned to paying the country’s obligations, material or moral.